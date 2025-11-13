Manisa mayor’s case moves forward, first hearing set for Dec 5

MANİSA
The indictment in the electrocution death of Manisa Mayor Ferdi Zeyrek in his home swimming pool's machine room has been accepted, with the first hearing scheduled for Dec. 5.

The chief prosecutor's office in the western city seeks prison sentences ranging from two to 15 years for the defendants involved in the incident. Two defendants currently in custody, N.B., who installed the pool’s electrical and motor systems, and H.İ., who repaired the pool motor, will stand trial alongside eight others not in custody.

Zeyrek was electrocuted while inspecting a malfunction in the machine room of the pool on June 6 and died in the hospital on June 9.

Other individuals connected to the case include Y.Ö., responsible for pool maintenance, and A.S., responsible for site maintenance and security, who were initially taken into custody but later released under judicial control.

Z.M., who allegedly constructed the energy room in a non-compliant location, was briefly arrested and then released after an expert report.

N.B. and H.İ. face charges of causing death by negligence, with allegations including faulty installation of the pool’s motor and electrical components. The case also involves a request to investigate M.S. and Ö.T., employees of the Yunusemre Municipality.

Erdoğan vows solidarity with oppressed around the world
