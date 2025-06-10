Manisa bids farewell to mayor as condolences pour in

MANISA

A funeral ceremony was held in the western city of Manisa on June 10 for Mayor Ferdi Zeyrek, who passed away after being exposed to an electric shock, with condolences pouring in from across the political spectrum.

The mayor from the main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP) suffered an electric shock on June 6 while inspecting an issue in the swimming pool of his home.

The 48-year-old went into cardiac arrest but he was resuscitated following several minutes of effort. However, despite three days of intensive care treatment, his heart stopped once again and he succumbed to his injuries on June 9.

“This must be the hardest speech I’ve ever given. Since the age of six, I have been speaking on podiums, holding microphones. But this … This speech is unlike any other,” said CHP leader Özgür Özel, visibly overcome with emotion at the funeral in Manisa.

“Our burden is heavier than ever. He entrusted Manisa to us and now he is gone. I don’t know what we will do. When he was here, I had no doubts. But now that he’s gone, I truly don’t know,” Özel expressed.

Zeyrek made history in the 2024 local elections when he became the first CHP mayor elected in Manisa in 74 years — an achievement Özel described during the funeral as nothing short of a miracle.

Following a ceremony in front of the Manisa Municipality building, Zeyrek were laid to rest in the city’s family cemetery. His wife and three daughters were present at the service.

A beloved figure within CHP and the broader landscape of local governance, Zeyrek’s passing sent shockwaves and sorrow through his party, with numerous politicians offering messages of condolence.

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan also expressed his grief over the loss, writing in a message on X: “I extend my condolences to his family, colleagues, the citizens of Manisa and the entire CHP organization.”

Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) leader Devlet Bahçeli likewise shared his sorrow on X, stating, “I am deeply saddened to hear of his passing. My heartfelt condolences go out to his family, loved ones and the Republican People’s Party.”

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, who also leads Socialist International, paid tribute to Zeyrek’s dedication to public service in his message of condolence.

"Mayor Zeyrek was a devoted public servant who set an example for many through his commitment to his community and his unwavering dedication to the values of justice, equality and social progress,” Sanchez said in a statement.

“His leadership within CHP and his service to the people of Manisa reflected the principles we champion as part of our international movement," the Spanish premier said.

Former Florence Mayor and President of Eurocities — a network fostering cooperation among European cities — Dario Nardella also honored Zeyrek’s legacy.

"Our duty now is to carry forward his ideals of democracy and freedom with all our strength," he remarked.

Meanwhile, investigations into the circumstances surrounding Zeyrek’s accident continue after prosecutors questioned two individuals over possible negligence.

Shortly after the incident, Zeyrek’s daughter, Nehir Zeyrek, posted on Instagram, hinting that negligence may have played a role in her father’s death.

An expert report has indicated that the mayor was exposed to an electric current for a duration of three to five minutes.