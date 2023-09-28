Man faces jail term over alleged Hagia Sophia damage

ISTANBUL

A man accused of damaging a historical door blocking access to the upper floors of Hagia Sophia is facing a potential five-year prison sentence.

During a hearing on Sept. 26, an Istanbul court decided to initiate an examination to determine whether the damaged door constitutes a cultural asset. Additionally, the court ordered an expert analysis of the surveillance camera recordings, leading to the postponement of the hearing.

Hagia Sophia, a symbol of historical and cultural significance, was opened for worship on July 24, 2020. Early on July 3, 2022, security guards discovered that the chain door leading to the upper floor had been broken.

Upon reviewing the surveillance footage, it was revealed that an individual had entered the premises around 5:30 a.m. Later identified as Atıf Kasar, he gained access to a restricted area, proceeded upstairs, rested for approximately three hours and then left.

Subsequently, following a criminal complaint, the Istanbul Chief Public Prosecutor's Office launched an investigation into the incident.

During his statement as a suspect, Kasar provided an explanation, stating, "I use medication for depression. I went to Hagia Sophia Mosque to pray. After praying, I couldn't find the exit and fell asleep for a while. I don't remember whether I damaged the door or not."

The charges by the prosecutor's office include damaging places of worship and cemeteries, as well as violating the immunity of residence.