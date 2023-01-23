Man establishes operating room for pack animals

Man establishes operating room for pack animals

ISTANBUL
Man establishes operating room for pack animals

A man who quit his job and devoted himself to injured pack animals since 2018 has established Türkiye’s first volunteer animal operating room.

After quitting his job in the advertising sector in 2018, Okan Oflaz began to take care of disabled and injured pack animals.

Leading the establishment of the Association for the Protection and Rescue of Pack Animals, Oflaz also provides shelter for injured pack animals with the support of 150 volunteer caregivers and veterinarians at the farm in Istanbul’s Çekmeköy district.

“With the support of [Istanbul’s natural gas distribution company] İGDAŞ, we established an operating room that provides treatment for pack animals such as horses, donkeys, camels and cows,” Oflaz expressed.

Thanks to the operating room, pack animals that were left in the wild or injured are treated in a very short time, and they have safe shelter, Oflaz stated.

Injured foals, horses, camels, donkeys and cattle from all over the country are brought to the farm, Oflaz noted.

“We have implemented a special anesthesia room and a wake-up unit. Our volunteer doctors perform the necessary operations on injured animals,” Oflaz explained.

“My youth was spent fighting with carriage drivers. No one was taking care when the horse and donkey’s leg broke. That’s why we started helping a couple of animals with friends,” Oflaz stated.

“When this initiative was heard, the demand to help injured pack animals increased. Then, we established our association and farm.”

WORLD Dems: Biden should be embarrassed by classified docs case

Dems: Biden should be 'embarrassed' by classified docs case
LATEST NEWS

  1. Dems: Biden should be 'embarrassed' by classified docs case

    Dems: Biden should be 'embarrassed' by classified docs case

  2. Next New Zealand PM slams 'abhorrent' treatment of Ardern

    Next New Zealand PM slams 'abhorrent' treatment of Ardern

  3. I will make formal call for elections on March 10: Erdoğan

    I will make formal call for elections on March 10: Erdoğan

  4. California shooter kills 10 at dance club; motive unclear

    California shooter kills 10 at dance club; motive unclear

  5. Germany won't block Poland giving Ukraine tanks: Minister

    Germany won't block Poland giving Ukraine tanks: Minister
Recommended
I will make formal call for elections on March 10: Erdoğan

I will make formal call for elections on March 10: Erdoğan

Kars-Erzurum Touristic Express makes 1st trip

Kars-Erzurum Touristic Express makes 1st trip
‘Water can be brought from Sakarya River to Istanbul’

‘Water can be brought from Sakarya River to Istanbul’
Turkish scientists work on drug to prevent cancer

Turkish scientists work on drug to prevent cancer
‘Cyber area’ poses digital threat to users

‘Cyber area’ poses digital threat to users
Prosecutor demands up to 23 years for hooligan

Prosecutor demands up to 23 years for hooligan
WORLD Dems: Biden should be embarrassed by classified docs case

Dems: Biden should be 'embarrassed' by classified docs case

Senior Democrats, dismayed by a steady stream of startling disclosures, expressed criticism Sunday of how President Joe Biden handled classified material after leaving office as vice president and disappointment that the White House has not been more forthcoming with the public.
ECONOMY Iran’s Raisi pledges to tackle inflation

Iran’s Raisi pledges to tackle inflation

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi yesterday set the tackling of galloping inflation and currency devaluation as priorities for the 2023-2024 budget presented to parliament.

SPORTS Vine wins Tour Down Under

Vine wins Tour Down Under

Australia’s Jay Vine claimed his first World Tour victory in the Tour Down Under yesterday, with Britain’s Simon Yates winning a thrilling uphill battle to take the race’s final stage.