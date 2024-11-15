Man detained after firing shots near Israel’s Consulate

ISTANBUL

A man who fired multiple shots into the air near Israel's Consulate in Istanbul was detained following a standoff with police, reports have said.

The incident unfolded outside the high-rise compound in the Beşiktaş district, where the suspect carried out the armed protest late on Nov. 14.

Special forces police intervened after the man resisted officers for an extended period before eventually surrendering, state-run Anadolu Agency said. No injuries or fatalities were reported.

In May, Israeli airstrikes in western Rafah triggered widespread protests in Türkiye. More than 100 people gathered outside the consulate in Istanbul at the time, chanting "down with Israel."

Additional demonstrations were held near the American consulates in Istanbul and the southern city of Adana.

Protests have also spread to universities, with students gathering on campuses across at least nine provinces to protest overnight carnages.

Israel withdrew its diplomats from Türkiye last year, citing security concerns. However, some low-level staff reportedly resumed their duties later.

In response to earlier Israeli attacks in Gaza after the Hamas onslaught in October last year, a group of protesters gathered in front of the U.S. consulate in Istanbul.

The demonstrators chanted slogans against the U.S. and Israel, offered prayers for the victims of the attacks and recited passages from the holy book Quran.