Mamut Art Project returns to Istanbul

ISTANBUL

The Mamut Art Project returns for its eighth edition from April 1 and 5 at Küçükçiftlik Park, bringing a pool of undiscovered, emerging and creative talent to Istanbul.

Mamut, which has attracted more than 53,000 visitors over the past three years, provides a platform for aspiring independent artists to present their work to gallerists, curators and new and established collectors as well as a chance to see a strong program including talks, performances and activities for children.

Mamut 2020 has secured the highest number of applications and is set to open their doors to 25 female and 20 male artists, who will be given a free platform to explore new forms and materials, contribute to global contemporary issues and look to break new ground in the current art market.

The 45 artists selected to showcase their works will exhibit a wide range of disciplines including photography, installation, collage, illustration, painting, street art, video and three-dimensional works across ceramics and sculpture.

An overarching theme in this year’s edition of Mamut will be the exploration into the global issues in light of the changing world around us. Of the 45 artists selected, over half of these are female, highlighting Mamut’s inclusivity and passion to provide equal opportunities for the next generation of artists whilst helping to bolster female presence in a largely male-dominated industry.

Participating artists will showcase artworks unveiling intimate narratives on identity, gender, ecology, urbanization, perception of dimension and sound with a personal touch to the social challenges of our times.

Visitors will find sculptures that will function as part of their bodies, a book installation that will transform a reading process into a silent melody, a contemporary version of “Macbeth” with a female lead, “Silent Steps” of animals on their journey across the world and many more.

This year’s jury includes Sabancı University Visual Arts and Visual Communication Design Program Coordinator, artist and musician Selçuk Artut; curator, writer, and director of SAHA association Çelenk Bafra; artist Aslı Çavuşoğlu; founder of Gallery ArtSümer Aslı Sümer and collector and Odunpazarı Modern Museum (OMM) founder Erol Tabanca.

Mamut Art Project will also offer parallel events to visitors, providing art lovers an opportunity to experience arts in different ways. The 2020 edition will present the second edition of Mamut Shots, a motivational talk series to be held by creative industry leaders from various fields, aiming to inspire the audience.