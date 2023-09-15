Mamut Art Project presents brand new platform

ISTANBUL
Featuring editioned and specially produced series by selected artists, Mamut Art Project is launching its online store under the name Mamut Limited (Artist Editions) on Sept. 16.

The project's first physical event, Mamut Limited Vol. I pop-up exhibition will meet art enthusiasts at Yapı Kredi bomontiada from Sept. 16 to Oct. 1.

Mamut Limited, which will display special selections on its online platform throughout the year, positions itself as an open structure that will also establish a series of onsite exhibitions, develop partnerships and provide consultancy. Following its 10th anniversary, Mamut now takes its support a step forward by collaborating with artists throughout the year to share their works with art enthusiasts. Mamut Limited is open to all creatives working in various fields and techniques, spanning from visual arts to design, music, and fashion.

The inaugural physical event, Mamut Limited Vol. I pop-up exhibition will feature a curated selection of artworks crafted exclusively for this project. This showcase will encompass a diverse range of artistic mediums, including photography, sculpture, video, artificial intelligence, miniature art, and digital art, all on prominent display.

A highlight in Istanbul's cultural and artistic scene, the exhibition features artists Anıl Can, Bartu Kaan, Can Büyükkalkan, Can Dağarslanı & Sophie Bogdan, Cihan Bacak & İsmet Köroğlu, Çağla Çağlar, Edze Ali, Gabriel Vorbon, Maide A. Petek, Metin Ertürk, MRE, Nisan Talaz, Onur Hastürk, Pelin Kacar, Sinem Ören, Ufuk Yılmaz, Yalçın Yeşiltepe and Yusuf Günler.

The exhibition will also feature the works of Ece Haskan, Merve Atılgan and Merve Yiğit, who recreated Beymen Club's iconic goose logo as part of the Fine Arts Club initiative supporting young creative talents.

During the exhibition, Jo Malone London, which positions itself as the pioneer of gift art, will enrich the visitor experience by surrounding the space with one of its most popular fragrances, English Pear & Freesia, inspired by the English pear.

Mamut Art Project, a contemporary art event that has been bringing independent talents together with art professionals and art enthusiasts for 10 years across Türkiye, will host its 11th edition in the spring of 2024.

Applications for the 2024 edition will open soon.

