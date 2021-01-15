Mamluk style handmade carpets adorn homes in Japan

  • January 15 2021 07:00:00

Mamluk style handmade carpets adorn homes in Japan

IĞDIR
Mamluk style handmade carpets adorn homes in Japan

Mamluk style handmade carpets woven by women in Turkey’s eastern Iğdır province are adorning homes in Japan.

In a joint project by the Turkish Employment Agency and Iğdır University, Turkish carpets were exported to Japan by women who are new to the profession.

Cavit Polat, vice dean of the Faculty of Fine Arts, said that the carpets are specially woven, considering the size of the homes in Japan.

“Japanese people usually live in smaller houses, for this reason, smaller sizes of carpets are woven in our workshops,” he said.

He added that the size of the carpets is around one to two square meters and that Turkish floral motifs are woven to them.

Melahat Teleri, head of the Handicrafts Department, said the carpet weaving courses for housewives have been going on for two months.

Teleri said that the project had opened foreign markets for local artisans.

She said that the requested patterns are engraved to the carpet loom.

Hatice Mengü, an instructor, said that the carpets decorated in the Mamluk style were inspired by motifs used in the Seljuk period.

She said that these Mamluk carpets were formerly hung on the walls for decoration.

MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey rolls out mass COVID-19 vaccination

    Turkey rolls out mass COVID-19 vaccination

  2. Turkey's ski resort listed as top European destination

    Turkey's ski resort listed as top European destination

  3. Turkey, Pakistan, Azerbaijan vow to deepen ties

    Turkey, Pakistan, Azerbaijan vow to deepen ties

  4. President Erdoğan rebuffs 'pressure' by social media companies

    President Erdoğan rebuffs 'pressure' by social media companies

  5. Turkey urges ‘review’ of US sanction decision over S-400s

    Turkey urges ‘review’ of US sanction decision over S-400s
Recommended
Turkey’s southeastern district aims to charm tourists with Twin Waterfalls

Turkey’s southeastern district aims to charm tourists with Twin Waterfalls
Iranian suspect of femicide found dead in his prison cell

Iranian suspect of femicide found dead in his prison cell
Turkish doctor reveals bizarre collection of accidentally swallowed items by people

Turkish doctor reveals bizarre collection of accidentally swallowed items by people
MHP leader proposes 14 regulations

MHP leader proposes 14 regulations

Turkey urges ‘review’ of US sanction decision over S-400s

Turkey urges ‘review’ of US sanction decision over S-400s
Cyprus solution must be based on sovereign equality: Tatar

Cyprus solution must be based on sovereign equality: Tatar
WORLD Italy plunged into political crisis, government risks collapse

Italy plunged into political crisis, government risks collapse

Italy was plunged into political crisis on Jan. 13 after former premier Matteo Renzi withdrew his party from the ruling coalition, risking the collapse of the government in the middle of a raging coronavirus pandemic.
ECONOMY EBRD ramps up investment in Turkey amid pandemic

EBRD ramps up investment in Turkey amid pandemic

The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) on Jan. 14 said it has hiked its financial support to Turkey amid its fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.
SPORTS Süper Lig clubs can sign 16 foreign players: Federation

Süper Lig clubs can sign 16 foreign players: Federation

The Turkish Football Federation decided on Jan. 13 to increase to 16 the number of foreign players allowed on teams in the Turkish Süper Lig.