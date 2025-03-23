Malaysia Airlines parent company to buy 30 Boeing 737 MAX jets

Malaysia Airlines parent company to buy 30 Boeing 737 MAX jets

Malaysia Airlines parent company to buy 30 Boeing 737 MAX jets

Malaysia Airlines' parent company it will buy 30 Boeing 737 MAX planes as it seeks to modernise its fleet after a series of setbacks.

The deal will see Malaysia Aviation Group (MAG) buy 18 Boeing 737-8 jets and a dozen 737-10s for an undisclosed sum.

With deliveries to start in 2029, the deal also includes the option to purchase 30 additional planes.

The choice of Boeing jets "reflects a careful evaluation of our long-term growth strategy, ensuring we have the right aircraft to meet evolving market demands," said Izham Ismail, MAG managing director on March 21.

The group, which also operates carriers Firefly and MASwings, said it will gradually phase out its older Boeing 737-800 aircraft operated by Malaysia Airlines.

The national carrier, Malaysia Airlines was hit last year with manpower issues and reduced routes.

The signing was attended by Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, who delivered a keynote address.

The Boeing deal was described as sensitive and political by Shukor Yusof, founder of aviation consultancy Endau Analytics.

"I think this order for 30 aircraft and potentially another 30 would go some way to placate the Americans, and also to make sure that President (Donald) Trump doesn't get on Malaysia's case," Shukor told AFP.

The analyst suggested the jet deal could be an effort to narrow Malaysia's trade deficit with the United States, after Trump threatened to impose tariffs on countries that run the biggest surpluses.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Investments in auto industry continues despite challenges: OSD head

Investments in auto industry continues despite challenges: OSD head
LATEST NEWS

  1. Investments in auto industry continues despite challenges: OSD head

    Investments in auto industry continues despite challenges: OSD head

  2. China's BYD posts record annual revenue, beats Tesla

    China's BYD posts record annual revenue, beats Tesla

  3. Permission granted for probe against Ankara Municipality over concerts

    Permission granted for probe against Ankara Municipality over concerts

  4. First cruise ship arrives in Greece’s Santorini after tremors

    First cruise ship arrives in Greece’s Santorini after tremors

  5. 1,000 Palestinians leave Gaza as part of Israel’s exodus plan

    1,000 Palestinians leave Gaza as part of Israel’s exodus plan
Recommended
Investments in auto industry continues despite challenges: OSD head

Investments in auto industry continues despite challenges: OSD head
Chinas BYD posts record annual revenue, beats Tesla

China's BYD posts record annual revenue, beats Tesla
Trade minister, business delegation to visit Bulgaria

Trade minister, business delegation to visit Bulgaria
Global energy demand grows faster-than-average in 2024: IEA

Global energy demand grows faster-than-average in 2024: IEA
Brazils Lula to build trade ties on Japan state visit

Brazil's Lula to build trade ties on Japan state visit
Venezuela cuts public sector work week due to drought

Venezuela cuts public sector work week due to drought
Capital Markets Board bans short-selling on Borsa Istanbul

Capital Markets Board bans short-selling on Borsa Istanbul
WORLD First cruise ship arrives in Greece’s Santorini after tremors

First cruise ship arrives in Greece’s Santorini after tremors

Santorini, one of Greece’s top tourist destinations, has received its first cruise ship of the year, marking a significant step toward recovery after a series of strong earthquakes in February led to a state of emergency.
ECONOMY Investments in auto industry continues despite challenges: OSD head

Investments in auto industry continues despite challenges: OSD head

Companies operating in the automotive industry have continued their investments despite the challenges they face, says Cengiz Eroldu, president of the Automotive Manufacturers’ Association (OSD), who also expects Chinese carmaker Chery to announce an investment in Türkiye.
SPORTS Fenerbahçe out of Europa League on penalties

Fenerbahçe out of Europa League on penalties

Jack Butland was the hero as Rangers held its nerve in a penalty shoot-out to dump Jose Mourinho's Fenerbahçe out of the Europa League and reach the quarterfinals on March 13 night.
﻿