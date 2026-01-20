Majority of EV charging powered by green stations

ISTANBUL

Türkiye’s electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure continued its rapid expansion in December 2025, with renewable-powered “green” charging stations accounting for the majority of electricity consumed.

According to the Energy Market Regulatory Authority (EPDK), more than half of the electricity used by charging stations last month came from facilities certified under the Renewable Energy Resource Guarantee (YEK-G) scheme.

These stations, which verify that their energy is sourced from renewables, play a crucial role in reducing the carbon footprint of EVs and promoting clean energy adoption.

In December, electricity consumption at charging stations totaled 58.2 million kilowatt-hours, of which 34.4 million kilowatt-hours — equivalent to 59.1 percent — was supplied by green charging stations, while the remaining 23.8 million kilowatt-hours came from other stations.

The number of electric vehicles, which stood at 351,836 in November, increased by 6.2 percent in December to reach 373,733.

The total installed capacity of charging stations rose by 4.4 percent in December compared to the previous month, reaching 2,913 megawatts.

Istanbul topped the list of cities with the highest consumption, followed by Ankara and İzmir

The total number of sockets increased by about 3.6 percent compared to the previous month, reaching 38,808, up from 37,473 in November.

Of these, AC charging sockets rose by 3.1 percent to 22,095, while DC sockets climbed 4.1 percent to 16,713.