Majority backs COVID-19 restrictions for unvaccinated, study shows

ISTANBUL

With the government considering to make it mandatory for unvaccinated people, especially those working in schools to present PCR tests following the start of the upcoming academic year, a study shows that the majority of the public finds the measures to be implemented by authorities right.

Seven out of 10 vaccinated people say that they would approve a decision to introduce the necessity of vaccination or PCR testing, while 40 percent of unvaccinated people oppose the necessity of vaccination, according to a study of Ipsos, an international consulting firm that revealed its latest survey conducted between Aug. 13 and Aug. 18.

In case getting vaccinated becomes mandatory in order not to interrupt business life, as suggested by Health Minister Fahrettin Koca, 72 percent of those who have been vaccinated said that they would find this practice right, while only 32 percent of those who did not get vaccinated expressed a positive opinion in this direction.

The study also shows that six out of 10 people find it right that unvaccinated people should not be allowed to enter indoor areas such as workplaces, shopping malls, cafes and restaurants.

Two-thirds of the parents agree that mothers and fathers whose children will go to school should be vaccinated and those who are not vaccinated should have regular PCR tests, while 17 percent say they are against such a practice.

A quarter of parents who have not been vaccinated so far also state that they will not have a vaccine or PCR test if such a necessity arises.

Turkish authorities are planning to resume full-time face-to-face education in primary-middle-high schools and universities starting Sept. 6 by taking extra health measures.

At the beginning of the upcoming academic year, teachers and other personnel who are in contact with the students but have not yet been vaccinated will be asked to get a PCR test at least two times a week.

Turkey has administered more than 93 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines since the launch of a mass immunization campaign in January, according to official figures.