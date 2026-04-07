Major sponsors drop Kanye West London gigs as PM voices concern

Major sponsors drop Kanye West London gigs as PM voices concern

LONDON
Major sponsors drop Kanye West London gigs as PM voices concern

Drinks giants Pepsi and Diageo on April 5 pulled out of sponsoring a music festival in London headlined by U.S. rapper Kanye West, who has a history of antisemitic outbursts.

The disgraced 48-year-old hip-hop star, now known as Ye, is due to play three nights at the Wireless Festival in London in July as part of a European comeback tour.

A spokesperson for Pepsi, the festival's top sponsor, told AFP on April 5 that the brand "has decided to withdraw its sponsorship of Wireless Festival," without giving a reason.

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer expressed concern about West's appearances, while campaigners against antisemitism urged the government to stop the rapper entering the U.K.

Starmer told The Sun newspaper it was "deeply concerning Kanye West has been booked to perform at Wireless despite his previous antisemitic remarks and celebration of Nazism."

He added that "antisemitism in any form is abhorrent and must be confronted firmly."

Diageo, whose labels Johnnie Walker and Captain Morgan were slated to be partner brands, also dropped out.

"We have informed the organizers of our concerns and as it stands, Diageo will not sponsor the 2026 Wireless Festival," a spokesman told AFP.

Festival organizers announced West's appearance on social media last month, prompting criticism from Jewish organizations and London Mayor Sadiq Khan.

Campaign Against Antisemitism, a British charity, on Sunday urged Starmer not to be a "bystander" and to ban West from entering the country.

"Surely this is a clear case," the charity said on X, suggesting West could be banned as a non-citizen whose presence is not "conducive to the public good."

West's European tour has already provoked controversy. In France, the mayor of Marseille said the rapper was "not welcome" for a concert there in June.

West has expressed regret over his antisemitic rants, which he blamed on his bipolar disorder.

In May 2025, he released a song called "Heil Hitler" to mark the 80th anniversary of the defeat of Nazi Germany in World War II. The song was banned by major streaming platforms.

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