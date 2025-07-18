Major international defense fair to start in Istanbul next week

ISTANBUL

One of the largest global defense events, the International Defense Industry Fair, is set to begin next week in Istanbul.

The six-day event, starting July 22, will be organized under the auspices of the Presidency of the Republic of Türkiye in coordination with the Turkish National Defense Ministry, the Defense Industries Presidency and the Armed Forces Foundation.

The 17th edition of the fair will be held simultaneously at the Istanbul Fair Center, Atatürk Airport, Wow Hotel and the Atakoy Marina.

The exhibition will showcase armored combat vehicles, tactical armored vehicles, unmanned ground, air, and sea vehicles, weapon systems, rockets, long-range anti-tank missile systems, infantry weapons, military simulators, electronic warfare solutions, power groups and explosive ordnance disposal equipment.

Participants include defense industry companies, military officials, defense industry experts, government representatives, media organizations, academics and non-governmental organizations.

The fair is expected to draw a huge number of people, with many signing ceremonies.

The previous edition of the fair was held in July 2023 in Istanbul.