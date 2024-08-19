Major forest fires in Türkiye brought under control, says minister

IZMIR

Türkiye's Agriculture and Forestry Minister, Ibrahim Yumaklı, announced on Sunday that several ongoing forest fires have been brought under control, including those in Izmir's Yamanlar and Urla districts.

At a press conference in Izmir’s Karşıyaka district, Yumaklı reported that efforts continue to combat eight active fires from the past day.

"As we announced earlier, the fire in Izmir Yamanlar, which posed a risk to the city, has been successfully contained. Our teams managed to confine the burning areas to a valley on the upper part of the region. I am pleased to inform you that the fire in Izmir Yamanlar is now under control. Cooling operations will continue," he stated.

In Bolu’s Göynük, another area severely impacted by fires, Yumaklı described the challenging terrain—characterized by steep cliffs and rugged landscapes—which made firefighting efforts particularly arduous. Despite these challenges, significant progress has been made.

Yumaklı noted that five remaining fires are close to containment, with extinguishing efforts continuing with full force. Among these, the fire in the Menderes district of Izmir is particularly concerning. Yumaklı explained that the fire is in a difficult-to-access area with no roads, complicating efforts to douse the flames.

"Throughout the night, our teams fought the fire from the ground. Currently, four planes and 11 helicopters are assisting our ground teams. The fire’s intensity has decreased significantly, and it is now one of the fires closest to being fully contained," he said.

Regarding the fire in Aydın province’s Bozdoğan district, which has been burning for three days, Yumaklı highlighted the deployment of five planes, 11 helicopters, and numerous ground personnel. He praised the dedication and bravery of the firefighting teams, noting, "There were strong winds in Bozdogan, so powerful they could almost uproot a flagpole. Despite this, our teams have managed to bring the situation to a stable point. Their efforts are truly commendable."

He also discussed fires in Manisa, which are challenging due to their spread over a long, wide area exacerbated by strong winds. "We have one plane and 10 helicopters, along with a significant ground force, actively fighting the fire," Yumaklı added.

Touching on the fires in Karabük’s Ovacik and Usak’s Esme districts, Yumaklı reported that the intensity of the flames has been significantly reduced and these fires are nearing containment. He expressed optimism that final updates would be available by the end of the day.

Justice Minister Yılmaz Tunç reported that out of 22 people detained in connection with the forest fires in Aydın, Muğla, İzmir, Manisa, Tunceli, Bolu, and Uşak between Aug. 12 and 17, nine have been arrested.