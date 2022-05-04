Maine fishermen set record for value in 2021

  • May 04 2022 07:00:00

Maine fishermen set record for value in 2021

PORTLAND
Maine fishermen set record for value in 2021

Maine’s fishing industry set a state record for the value of seafood species brought to the docks in 2021.

Maine is one of the most important commercial fishing states in the country, in part because it’s home to by far the largest lobster fishing industry. The Maine Department of Marine Resources said Monday the value of commercially harvested species in 2021 was more than $890 million.

The previous record of more than $733 million was set in 2016. The increased value of several seafood products in 2021 helped the state set the record. Lobster harvesters earned nearly 60% more at the docks for their catch in 2021 than in 2020.

That fishery alone was worth more than $730 million last year.

Soft-shell clams, oysters and scallops also saw increases in value. Baby eels, which are important as seed stock for Asian aquaculture companies, also saw a big jump in per-pound value.

“On the heels of a global pandemic that has challenged every link in the supply chain, the men and women who harvest, cultivate, process and sell seafood from Maine continue to ensure that the highest quality products find their way to market,” Democratic Gov. Janet Mills said in a statement.

Economy,

ARTS & LIFE Johnny Depp was to have earned $22.5 mn for ‘Pirates’ 6

Johnny Depp was to have earned $22.5 mn for ‘Pirates’ 6
MOST POPULAR

  1. Istanbul Airport breaks record for number of flights, passengers

    Istanbul Airport breaks record for number of flights, passengers

  2. Turkey to launch new project for return of 1 million Syrians

    Turkey to launch new project for return of 1 million Syrians

  3. Eid holiday starts with rainfall across country

    Eid holiday starts with rainfall across country

  4. Russian forces storming Mariupol plant: Ukrainian fighters

    Russian forces storming Mariupol plant: Ukrainian fighters

  5. Indoor mask mandate to be lifted fully in 10 days: Expert

    Indoor mask mandate to be lifted fully in 10 days: Expert
Recommended
Australia hikes interest rates for first time since 2010

Australia hikes interest rates for first time since 2010

EU readies for end of Russia gas, warns won’t pay in rubles

EU readies for end of Russia gas, warns won’t pay in rubles
BP plunges into $20.4-bn loss on Russia exit

BP plunges into $20.4-bn loss on Russia exit  

Turkey to become one of top solar panel producers: Minister

Turkey to become one of top solar panel producers: Minister
Local carmakers may suspend production in May, June

Local carmakers may suspend production in May, June
Retail prices in Istanbul rises 11 percent

Retail prices in Istanbul rises 11 percent
WORLD Biden restores celebration of Eid al-Fitr at White House

Biden restores celebration of Eid al-Fitr at White House

President Joe Biden celebrated Eid al-Fitr on Monday, restoring celebrations of the Muslim holiday marking the end of Ramadan at the White House after his predecessor scrapped them.

ECONOMY Turkey to become one of top solar panel producers: Minister

Turkey to become one of top solar panel producers: Minister

Turkey aims to increase its solar power panel production capacity to 9,110 megawatts by 2023 and become one of the top three producers in the world in this field, Energy and Natural Resources Minister Fatih Dönmez has said.

SPORTS Şırnak to host first international tennis cup

Şırnak to host first international tennis cup

With the participation of some 150 athletes from 15 countries, the eastern province of Şırnak, once associated with terror, is now preparing to host its first international tennis tournament, the country’s sports and youth minister has said.