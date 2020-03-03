Main opposition leader wants Erdoğan to ask Putin four questions

ANKARA

Main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP) leader Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu addresses his party's parliamentary group in Ankara, Turkey, on March 3, 2020. (Hürriyet Photo)

Turkey’s main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP) leader Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu on March 3 addressed four questions to President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, saying he should ask these to Russian President Vladimir Putin during their scheduled March 5 meeting.

Speaking during the parliamentary group meeting of the CHP, Kılıçdaroğlu asked Erdoğan to convey his questions to Putin.

“When you are with Putin, tell him, ‘We have a Mr. Kemal in our country. He constantly asks me questions. He asked me four questions and wants me to ask you,” Kılıçdaroğlu said.

“First question, why did you martyr our soldiers despite that we informed you about the troops’ whereabouts? Second question, why did you attack the second time even though we warned you after the first one,” Kılıçdaroğlu said.

Kılıçdaroğlu also said that he wants Erdoğan to ask Putin why they “did not allow the choppers to bring the martyrs and wounded to Turkey?”

“Fourth question, according to the law of war, the ambulances carrying the injured will not be hit. Why did you hit the ambulances?” he said.

“You are running towards Putin,” he added.

At least 34 soldiers were killed during an attack launched by Syria’s Bashar al-Assad’s forces on Feb. 27 night, in the last rebel stronghold of Idlib.

Kılıçdaroğlu said that on the night of the attack, the CHP held a press conference and after that repeatedly called for parliament to convene in a closed session. He said that during the first two days there were no “responses” but on the third day Erdoğan made a speech during a meeting for the first time after Feb. 27.

He slammed government officials for not making any statement during that night, saying, “all of this shows that Turkey is not being governed well.”

“He talked about the economy, his successes and how he will prevent unemployment. Of course, he talked about me too. He said, ‘Kılıçdaroğlu did not call me.’ You should call and inform me,” he said.