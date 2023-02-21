Main opposition leader vows to build new order

Main opposition leader vows to build new order

ANKARA
Main opposition leader vows to build new order

Main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP) leader Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu pledged yesterday to establish a “new order” for the sake of Türkiye, criticizing the government practices that he said increased the adverse outcomes of the devastating earthquakes.

“Let’s not let our tears cloud our eyes. We have much deeper issues than changing a government. We will change the government, that’s easy. But we all know that change must be bigger than changing a government,” Kılıçdaroğlu said, addressing his party’s lawmakers at the parliament.

If his party comes to the rule after the next elections, their goal will be to “change the mentality,” he said.

“Otherwise, we will always face these problems. We need to root out the way of thinking that has left this country in ruins. We need to change our approach to the state,” Kılıçdaroğlu added.

“We have to change, we have to radically change the system, the way the order works. We need to change the way the state works. We need to change the way politics is done. We need to change our behavior. We need to bring our values closer to our actions.”

The CHP leader criticized the current government’s earlier decisions for zoning amnesty.

“We will no longer talk about zoning amnesty. We will build institutions, single man rule never will be in this geography. We will definitely change this illicit order. When our children ask tomorrow, let’s say, ‘We’re done with this nightmare.’”
Kılıçdaroğlu also said the new order will be established with science, thought, technique and merit. “We will make rules, we will never break those rules,” he said.

Turkey,

TÜRKIYE Main opposition leader vows to build new order

Main opposition leader vows to build new order
LATEST NEWS

  1. Main opposition leader vows to build new order

    Main opposition leader vows to build new order

  2. EU official due in Ankara for donors’ quake-relief conference

    EU official due in Ankara for donors’ quake-relief conference

  3. Recent quake in Hatay felt in Middle East, North Africa

    Recent quake in Hatay felt in Middle East, North Africa

  4. 6.4 magnitude tremor separate quake, not aftershock: Experts

    6.4 magnitude tremor separate quake, not aftershock: Experts

  5. MHP won’t run away from polls: Bahçeli

    MHP won’t run away from polls: Bahçeli
Recommended
MHP won’t run away from polls: Bahçeli

MHP won’t run away from polls: Bahçeli
Opposition alliance to establish a joint commission on earthquake

Opposition alliance to establish a joint commission on earthquake
Gov’t mulls not to postpone elections: Reports

Gov’t mulls not to postpone elections: Reports
Opposition alliance to meet to discuss earthquake disaster

Opposition alliance to meet to discuss earthquake disaster
CHP leader: Elections will be held on time

CHP leader: Elections will be held on time
Funeral ceremony held for former CHP leader Baykal

Funeral ceremony held for former CHP leader Baykal
WORLD Recent quake in Hatay felt in Middle East, North Africa

Recent quake in Hatay felt in Middle East, North Africa

The 6.4 and 5.8 magnitude Hatay-centered earthquakes have been also felt in North Cyprus, Lebanon, Syria, Jordan, Iraq, Palestine, Israel and Egypt.
ECONOMY Regions in US, China most at risk for climate damage: Report

Regions in US, China most at risk for climate damage: Report

Major industrial and economic centers in China and the United States are among the most vulnerable regions in the world to the increasingly destructive power of climate change-driven weather extremes, according to a comprehensive analysis yesterday.
SPORTS Trabzonspor fans display choreography for quake victims

Trabzonspor fans display choreography for quake victims

Trabzonspor fans displayed a choreography to commemorate earthquake victims before a match between Trabzonspor and Basel in a UEFA Conference League.