Main opposition leader vows to build new order

ANKARA

Main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP) leader Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu pledged yesterday to establish a “new order” for the sake of Türkiye, criticizing the government practices that he said increased the adverse outcomes of the devastating earthquakes.

“Let’s not let our tears cloud our eyes. We have much deeper issues than changing a government. We will change the government, that’s easy. But we all know that change must be bigger than changing a government,” Kılıçdaroğlu said, addressing his party’s lawmakers at the parliament.

If his party comes to the rule after the next elections, their goal will be to “change the mentality,” he said.

“Otherwise, we will always face these problems. We need to root out the way of thinking that has left this country in ruins. We need to change our approach to the state,” Kılıçdaroğlu added.

“We have to change, we have to radically change the system, the way the order works. We need to change the way the state works. We need to change the way politics is done. We need to change our behavior. We need to bring our values closer to our actions.”

The CHP leader criticized the current government’s earlier decisions for zoning amnesty.

“We will no longer talk about zoning amnesty. We will build institutions, single man rule never will be in this geography. We will definitely change this illicit order. When our children ask tomorrow, let’s say, ‘We’re done with this nightmare.’”

Kılıçdaroğlu also said the new order will be established with science, thought, technique and merit. “We will make rules, we will never break those rules,” he said.