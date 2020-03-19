Main opposition deems economic package for coronavirus insufficient, makes proposals

  • March 19 2020 17:26:00

Main opposition deems economic package for coronavirus insufficient, makes proposals

ANKARA
Main opposition deems economic package for coronavirus insufficient, makes proposals

AA Photo

The main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP) has criticized the government’s economic package in the struggle against the coronavirus, announcing its own 27-point Community Solidarity Program.

“There is no concrete solution to these concrete problems in the palace’s package,” CHP spokesperson Faik Öztrak told reporters on March 19, referring to the program that President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan announced March 18.

Turkey should develop reasonable measures on foreign trade and the capital movements area, along with banking regulations, said Öztrak, noting that the government’s package fell far short of expectations.

There was no cure for workers, farmers, craftspeople or those involved in the trades, Öztrak said, adding that the package was devoid of any other worthwhile measure as well.

Commerce in the market has stopped, particularly for craftspeople or those involved in the trades, the CHP spokesman said, arguing the government package simply postponed these sectors’ taxes.

Öztrak said just postponing city taxes for those in the tourism industry was nonsense since there would be no potential for tourism. He also chided the government for only envisioning a decrease in the value-added tax for domestic airline tickets rather disinfectant products.

CHP Istanbul Deputy Akif Hamzaçebi invited the state to make some self-sacrifice, stating that the social security and health system should be designed according to new disease risks. In the CHP economy desk’s package that was announced by Hamzaçebi, the party is proposing some of the following:

“Tax and insurance premium debts and public receivables should be restructured. It should provide a reverse deduction for income and corporate tax. Payment terms should be extended. Pending VAT refunds must be paid in advance. Tax and insurance premium debts should be postponed. A six-month short-time work payment arrangement should be made. The wages of the employees in the workplaces whose activities are stopped should be covered by the Unemployment Fund. Due to the outbreak, employment terminations should be avoided. Public employees with or without children should be given administrative or excise leave. All medical staff should be given a salary bonus. Pending VAT refunds must be paid in advance. Family insurance applications should be put into effect. Farmers’ credit debt should be restructured.”

MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey confirms former general died from coronavirus, as death toll rises to 3

    Turkey confirms former general died from coronavirus, as death toll rises to 3

  2. Turkey shuts Greece, Bulgaria land borders to passengers

    Turkey shuts Greece, Bulgaria land borders to passengers

  3. ‘Çanakkale is impassable’

    ‘Çanakkale is impassable’

  4. Turkey confirms second death from coronavirus, cases jump to 191

    Turkey confirms second death from coronavirus, cases jump to 191

  5. Turkey unveils 100 billion liras of aid package to combat coronavirus damage

    Turkey unveils 100 billion liras of aid package to combat coronavirus damage
Recommended
20 dead in one week after drinking fake liquor

20 dead in one week after drinking fake liquor

Turkey to increase coronavirus testing capacity to 15,000 per day

Turkey to increase coronavirus testing capacity to 15,000 per day
Turkey confirms former general died from coronavirus, as death toll rises to 3

Turkey confirms former general died from coronavirus, as death toll rises to 3

Turkey shuts Greece, Bulgaria land borders to passengers

Turkey shuts Greece, Bulgaria land borders to passengers
Around 900 million students not attending schools worldwide: Education minister

Around 900 million students not attending schools worldwide: Education minister
Bars call for arrangements in criminal enforcement amid COVID-19 outbreak

Bars call for arrangements in criminal enforcement amid COVID-19 outbreak
WORLD Latest on the coronavirus: Wuhan reports no new infections for first time

Latest on the coronavirus: Wuhan reports no new infections for first time

Beijing saw a record number of imported coronavirus cases, data released on March 19 showed, as new local transmissions in China fell to zero, putting more pressure on the capital to screen out infected passengers and isolate suspected cases.
ECONOMY World Bank extends program with Turkey

World Bank extends program with Turkey

The World Bank Group’s Board of Executive Directors has decided to extend the current partnership program by two years to align with Turkey’s 11th Development Program for the 2019-2023 period and its New Economic Program which sets out the longer-term structural reforms to be pursued to address the country’s development challenges.
SPORTS Autistic athlete aims high in upcoming Trisome Games

Autistic athlete aims high in upcoming Trisome Games

Şevval Devrim, a young athlete with autism, is working hard, spending hours for training to be ready for the Trisome Games, which is scheduled to take place between Oct. 19 and Oct. 23 in the Mediterranean province of Antalya.