Main opposition CHP’s new A-team holds first meeting

ANKARA

The main opposition Republican People Party’s (CHP) new executive board held its first meeting under the leadership of chair Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu on Aug 11.

The CHP held a general convention late July and had elected Kılıçdaroğlu for the sixth time in a row as well as a new 60-member Party Assembly. Kılıçdaroğlu had picked a new 16-member Central Executive Board (MYK) out of the party assembly members.

The chair preferred to keep the backbone of the MYK but introduced four new figures after the convention’s election results. One of the new figures of the MYK, Selin Sayek Böke, will work as the secretary-general of the CHP, being the second woman to hold a senior position since the 1970s. Faik Öztrak continues to serve as the party’s spokesperson in the coming period.

In the meantime, Aylin Nazlıaka, who won the election to become leader of the CHP Women Branches, took over the job from Fatma Köse at a ceremony on Aug. 11.

“Women will be the heroes behind our party coming to power in the coming elections,” Nazlıaka said, vowing to pursue a very active program during her tenure.