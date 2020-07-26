Main opposition CHP vows to come to power in next polls, reveals road map

ANKARA

Main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP) Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu has vowed to bring his party to power in the next elections in Turkey, promising to re-instate a “democratically-strengthened” parliamentary system with a neutral president, as he was elected as CHP leader once again over the weekend.

“We will come to power with our comrades in the next elections,” Kılıçdaroğlu said in an address to the CHP’s 37th convention that took place over the weekend in Ankara, referring to the Nation Alliance with the participation of the CHP, the İYİ (Good) Party, the Felicity Party and the Democrat Party.

Kılıçdaroğlu was re-elected as the chair of the CHP as his contenders failed to receive the required support to run for leadership. Leading the main opposition since 2010, Kılıçdaroğlu got 1,251 votes out of 1,319 delegates. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the convention took place outdoors and without guests.

The Justice and Development Party (AKP) government will be toppled in the next elections and the Nation Alliance will form a new ruling based on the people’s will, Kılıçdaroğlu suggested, slamming the sitting administration for failing to resolve Turkey’s five key problems, democracy, education, economy, foreign policy and societal peace.

“We are aware that all the decisions will take during this convention will highly resonate. This convention is a call for building a modest civilization. We are all together building this modest civilization. This convention is the place where we will declare how we will get rid of nepotism and hopelessness,” he said.

“The Republic of Turkey is suffering from its gravest depression of its history. This is about a governance depression that dynamites our unity, togetherness as well as our democracy, economy and social health,” Kılıçdaroğlu said, vowing to save Turkey from this chaos.

‘A call for second century’ of Turkey

Recalling Turkey will celebrate its centennial in 2023, the year when the next elections will take place, Kılıçdaroğlu outlined a 13-article manifesto under the title of “A call for the second century,” which was approved by all the delegates.

Among the 13-article manifesto is the leader’s aim to create a “new constitution that stipulates a strengthened democratic parliamentary system. All the freedoms will be guaranteed by the new constitution to be penned as a result of a large social consensus.”

“Societal peace will be provided as all the major problems, including the Kurdish question, will be resolved under the leadership of the Turkish Parliament. Stopping violence against women will turn into a state policy,” another article read, as femicides have once again become a widely discussed topic in the country, where over 100 women have been killed by men so far this year.

“The Law on Elections will be amended and the 10 percent national threshold will be lifted. The Law on Political Ethics will be legislated to re-instate the prestige of parliament and the members of parliament,” the third article said.

In the manifesto, the CHP also said “a strong state planning body will be established for a sustainable development based on fair distribution of income.”

The party aims to reorganize the education system with the efforts of all the stakeholders, dissolving the Supreme Education Board (YÖK), if it comes to power.

A new balance between the central and local governments will be set, with an ecosystem for future generations, one of the articles said.

The CHP also said it will form the Peace and Cooperation Organization in the Middle East with Iran, Iraq and Syria for peace and stability in the region.