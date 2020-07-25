Main opposition CHP holds regular party congress

ANKARA- Anadolu Agency
Turkey's main opposition Republican People's Party's (CHP) 37th regular congress started on July 25 in the capital Ankara.

The two-day congress is being held at Bilkent University's Odeon exhibition center.

On the first day of the congress, the delegates will elect the party chairman, while on the second, they will vote to elect 60 members of the party's assembly.

Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu, the head of CHP, is announced as the only candidate for the chairmanship.

Kılıçdaroğlu has been serving as the chairman of CHP since 2010. He took office at the 33rd regular congress, held after the resignation of Deniz Baykal, the former chairman.

Özlem Çerçioğlu, the mayor of the metropolitan municipality in the western Aydın province, was elected a council chairperson of the party.



