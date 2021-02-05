Main opposition CHP leader meets HDP delegation

  • February 05 2021 17:23:47

Main opposition CHP leader meets HDP delegation

ANKARA
Main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP) leader Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu has met a delegation of the opposition Peoples’ Democratic Party (HDP) led by co-chair Mithat Sancar to discuss a wide range of issues regarding Turkey, including the opposition's efforts to shift back to the parliamentary system.

Kılıçdaroğlu is continuing holding talks with leaders of opposition parties, with the latest held with the HDP, which is not a part of the Nation Alliance.

Sancar told reporters that they discussed all pressing issues on Turkey’s agenda, including the economy and rising poverty.

“We had already submitted a framework to the opposition parties. It has three titles. One of them is how we can, altogether, mend severe injustice created by the emergency rule,” he said.

The two leaders exchanged views on the European Court of Human Rights’ (ECHR) decision urging Turkish authorities to free jailed former HDP co-leader Selahattin Demirtaş, Sancar stated.

“Yet another subject is about how to prepare conditions for democracy and democratic elections. The opposition should move together on democratic rights,” he said, while adding that the HDP’s move to the opposition Nation Alliance is not on the agenda.

There was no immediate statement by Kılıçdaroğlu after the meeting. He had a separate meeting with Felicity Party (SP) leader Temel Karamollaoğlu on Feb. 4.

Opposition parties have been in talks over the recent weeks with the common objective of shifting the governance system to a parliamentary one. The parties are holding bilateral talks before coming together before the public to discuss a package of proposals.

