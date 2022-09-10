Maiden’s Tower to be opened to visitors next March

Maiden’s Tower to be opened to visitors next March

ISTANBUL - Demirören News Agency
Maiden’s Tower to be opened to visitors next March

The Culture and Tourism Ministry is aiming to open the Maiden’s Tower, whose restoration works have been going on since September 2021, to visitors by next March, Minister Mehmet Nuri Ersoy has said.

“We gave the building a tower museum format so that a structure that Istanbulites watch from afar will now become a structure from which they watch Istanbul from the inside,” Ersoy said.

Pointing out that the part dismantled from the dome of the tower puts a load on the building, Ersoy said, “Using concrete and rebar causes serious damage to the structure in the medium and long term. Within the scope of the project, we will produce this structure with wooden materials, in accordance with the original.”

Cracks formed under the building due to excessive load, said the minister, noting that works were started by the Transport Ministry in this regard.

“Hopefully, we will complete all these works by the end of the year,” Ersoy said, adding that the opening is planned for March.

WORLD North Korea law makes nuclear programme ’irreversible’

North Korea law makes nuclear programme ’irreversible’
MOST POPULAR

  1. The Ottomans and their love of horses

    The Ottomans and their love of horses

  2. Turkey continues to support Palestine’s rightful struggle: FM

    Turkey continues to support Palestine’s rightful struggle: FM

  3. Turkish delegation visits Pakistan for aid after flood disaster

    Turkish delegation visits Pakistan for aid after flood disaster

  4. Ancient skeleton reveals oldest amputation

    Ancient skeleton reveals oldest amputation

  5. Hidden items found in Vermeer’s famed ‘Milkmaid’ painting

    Hidden items found in Vermeer’s famed ‘Milkmaid’ painting
Recommended
Some 99 passengers injured in Istanbul metrobus collision

Some 99 passengers injured in Istanbul metrobus collision
AFAD investigates mysterious sound from below in Siirt

AFAD investigates mysterious sound from below in Siirt
Downward trend in road accidents in Türkiye

Downward trend in road accidents in Türkiye
Nine FETÖ suspects nabbed in ops

Nine FETÖ suspects nabbed in ops
Ukrainian grain exports reach 2.5 million tons

Ukrainian grain exports reach 2.5 million tons
75 detained in anti-drug ops: Minister

75 detained in anti-drug ops: Minister
WORLD North Korea law makes nuclear programme ’irreversible’

North Korea law makes nuclear programme ’irreversible’

North Korea has passed a law declaring its readiness to launch preventive nuclear strikes, including in the face of conventional attacks, state media said on Sept. 9. 
ECONOMY Bulgarian shoppers influx lures businesses to Edirne

Bulgarian shoppers influx lures businesses to Edirne

Nearly 60 companies launched businesses over the past year in the northwestern province of Edirne amid the influx of visitors, mostly arriving in the city for shopping, from Bulgaria.
SPORTS Turkish clubs launch Europa League bids

Turkish clubs launch Europa League bids

Trabzonspor and Fenerbahçe launch their Europa League group stage campaigns on Sept. 8, hoping to go the distance after missing out on the Champions League.