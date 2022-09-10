Maiden’s Tower to be opened to visitors next March

ISTANBUL - Demirören News Agency

The Culture and Tourism Ministry is aiming to open the Maiden’s Tower, whose restoration works have been going on since September 2021, to visitors by next March, Minister Mehmet Nuri Ersoy has said.

“We gave the building a tower museum format so that a structure that Istanbulites watch from afar will now become a structure from which they watch Istanbul from the inside,” Ersoy said.

Pointing out that the part dismantled from the dome of the tower puts a load on the building, Ersoy said, “Using concrete and rebar causes serious damage to the structure in the medium and long term. Within the scope of the project, we will produce this structure with wooden materials, in accordance with the original.”

Cracks formed under the building due to excessive load, said the minister, noting that works were started by the Transport Ministry in this regard.

“Hopefully, we will complete all these works by the end of the year,” Ersoy said, adding that the opening is planned for March.