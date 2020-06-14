Magnitude 5.7 quake hits Turkey's east

ANKARA

A magnitude 5.7 earthquake jolted Turkey's eastern province of Bingöl on June 14, according to the country's disaster agency.

The Disaster and Emergency Management Authority said the quake struck the Karlıova district at 5.24 p.m. local time (1424GMT).

In the village of Kaynarpınar, two observation towers belonging to the police station collapsed and three village guards were injured, the Bingol Governorate said.

A total of seven people, including a village guard, were rescued from the wreckage and efforts are ongoing to save three people, including a village guard, under debris, the governor’s office added.

Some 10 homes have been partially damaged in Elmalı and Dinarbey villages of Yedisu district. No casualties have been reported so far, said Bingol Governor Kadir Ekinci.

Also, two aftershocks have been recorded with a magnitude of 4.6 at 5.34 p.m. local time (1434GMT) and magnitude 4.7 at 6.09 p.m. local time (1509GMT) in Karlıova.

Environment and Urbanization Minister Murat Kurum said rescue teams were sent to the region.



Vice President Fuat Oktay, Interior Minister Süleyman Soylu and Kurum will head to the province to supervise the relief efforts.

Tremors were also felt in neighboring provinces, including Erzurum, Trabzon, Erzincan, Kars, Batman, Diyarbakır, Siirt, Mardin, Elazığ and Malatya.

Turkey has a history of powerful earthquakes. More than 17,000 people were killed in August 1999 when a 7.6 magnitude quake struck the western city of İzmit, 90 kilometers southeast of Istanbul. About 500,000 people were made homeless.

In 2011 an earthquake struck the eastern city of Van and the town of Erciş, some 100 km (60 miles) to the north, killing at least 523 people.

A 6.8-magnitude quake shook Elazığ province and other neighboring provinces on Jan. 24, killing 41 people and injuring 1,600 others, according to Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency (AFAD) data.





