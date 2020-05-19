Magnitude 5.6 quake hits Turkey's Mediterranean region

  • May 19 2020 10:31:38

Magnitude 5.6 quake hits Turkey's Mediterranean region

ISTANBUL
Magnitude 5.6 quake hits Turkeys Mediterranean region

A magnitude 5.6 earthquake jolted Turkey's Mediterranean region early on May 19, according to the nation's disaster agency.

The Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) said the quake struck off the coast of the Datca district in Turkey’s southwestern province of Muğla at 2.22 a.m. local time (2322GMT).

The tremors occurred 5.8 kilometers (3.6 miles) below the surface.

There were no immediate reports of casualties.

The agency later added that a total of six earthquakes between magnitudes 4.1 and 5.6 occurred in the Mediterranean on May 19. 

MOST POPULAR

  1. Four-day lockdown to be imposed, starting on May 23: Erdoğan

    Four-day lockdown to be imposed, starting on May 23: Erdoğan

  2. Magnitude 5.6 quake hits Turkey's Mediterranean region

    Magnitude 5.6 quake hits Turkey's Mediterranean region

  3. Road safety measures for summer unveiled

    Road safety measures for summer unveiled

  4. Elderly man living in cave due to love for nature in Turkey’s Mersin

    Elderly man living in cave due to love for nature in Turkey’s Mersin

  5. Turkey in phone diplomacy to assure 70 countries of its tourism safety

    Turkey in phone diplomacy to assure 70 countries of its tourism safety
Recommended
Neighbors keep vigilant watch over domestic violence

Neighbors keep vigilant watch over domestic violence
Barbershops in Tavşanlı district closed after inspecting doctor tested positive

Barbershops in Tavşanlı district closed after inspecting doctor tested positive
Cat allowed on flight in cabin as owners were stranded in Tanzania

Cat allowed on flight in cabin as owners were stranded in Tanzania
HDP mayor remanded facing terrorism charges

HDP mayor remanded facing terrorism charges
Turkish Red Crescent collects 3,970 immune plasmas

Turkish Red Crescent collects 3,970 immune plasmas
Distance learning to continue until June 19

Distance learning to continue until June 19
WORLD India, Bangladesh brace for cyclone in the midst of pandemic

India, Bangladesh brace for cyclone in the midst of pandemic

A strong cyclone was moving toward India and Bangladesh on May 19 as authorities were trying to evacuate millions of people while maintaining social distancing.
ECONOMY Turkeys Central Bank posts $7.9B net profit in 2019

Turkey's Central Bank posts $7.9B net profit in 2019

Turkey's Central Bank posted 44.73 billion Turkish liras ($7.87 billion) net profit in 2019, the bank announced on May 18.
SPORTS Federation reiterates decision to resume Turkish football in June

Federation reiterates decision to resume Turkish football in June

The plan to restart the professional football leagues in Turkey on June 12 will be implemented, Turkish Football Federation (TFF) chief Nihat Özdemir has insisted.