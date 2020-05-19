Magnitude 5.6 quake hits Turkey's Mediterranean region

ISTANBUL

A magnitude 5.6 earthquake jolted Turkey's Mediterranean region early on May 19, according to the nation's disaster agency.

The Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) said the quake struck off the coast of the Datca district in Turkey’s southwestern province of Muğla at 2.22 a.m. local time (2322GMT).

The tremors occurred 5.8 kilometers (3.6 miles) below the surface.

There were no immediate reports of casualties.

The agency later added that a total of six earthquakes between magnitudes 4.1 and 5.6 occurred in the Mediterranean on May 19.



