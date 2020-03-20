Magnitude 5.0 earthquake strikes eastern Turkey

  • March 20 2020 10:11:05

Magnitude 5.0 earthquake strikes eastern Turkey

ELAZIĞ
Magnitude 5.0 earthquake strikes eastern Turkey

An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.0 struck the eastern Elazığ province of Turkey on March 19.

The quake, which occurred at 8.53 p.m. local time (1753GMT), had a depth of 21.34 kilometers, according to the Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency (AFAD).

There are no reports of casualties or damage so far.

The region is one of the most seismically active districts in the country, where earthquakes occur often and are destructive.

A 6.8-magnitude quake shook Elazığ province and other neighboring provinces on Jan. 24, killing 41 people and injuring 1,600 others, according to Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency (AFAD) data.

The epicenter of the earthquake was in Elazığ’s Sivrice district and tremors were also felt in neighboring countries, including Syria and Georgia.

Two earthquakes of 4.5 and 4.2-magnitude jolted Elazığ early on Feb. 1, according to AFAD.

The earthquakes stuck 31 minutes apart at 2:32 a.m. local time and 3:03 a.m. at a depth of about seven kilometers.

MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey confirms fourth coronavirus death, nearly doubles cases to 359

    Turkey confirms fourth coronavirus death, nearly doubles cases to 359

  2. ‘Çanakkale is impassable’

    ‘Çanakkale is impassable’

  3. Turkey to increase coronavirus testing capacity to 15,000 per day

    Turkey to increase coronavirus testing capacity to 15,000 per day

  4. Turkey confirms former general died from coronavirus, as death toll rises to 3

    Turkey confirms former general died from coronavirus, as death toll rises to 3

  5. Turkey shuts Greece, Bulgaria land borders to passengers

    Turkey shuts Greece, Bulgaria land borders to passengers
Recommended
Istanbul’s elderly ‘still using public transport despite warnings’

Istanbul’s elderly ‘still using public transport despite warnings’
Health minister urges every citizen to ‘declare own emergency rule’ amid COVID-19

Health minister urges every citizen to ‘declare own emergency rule’ amid COVID-19
Turkey postpones all science, culture and arts events until end of April

Turkey postpones all science, culture and arts events until end of April
Turkey detains 64 over sharing ‘unfounded and provocative’ posts on social media

Turkey detains 64 over sharing ‘unfounded and provocative’ posts on social media
Over 7 kg of meth seized in anti-drug operation

Over 7 kg of meth seized in anti-drug operation
4 YPG/PKK terrorist neutralized in N Syria

4 YPG/PKK terrorist 'neutralized' in N Syria
Turkey bursts into applause to show gratitude to health workers fighting COVID-19

Turkey bursts into applause to show gratitude to health workers fighting COVID-19
WORLD UK: Life in an open-air ‘herd immunity’ lab

UK: Life in an open-air ‘herd immunity’ lab

When I first heard the term “herd immunity”, the U.K. government’s former alleged policy of creating a coronavirus-immune society by deliberately letting the virus spread, the first idea that popped into my mind was this: Well I came to study here, but I am part of a herd now. I felt like a rat in an open-air laboratory, waiting to get infected.
ECONOMY Turkey sees 37 pct rise in new companies

Turkey sees 37 pct rise in new companies

The number of newly established companies in Turkey soared 37 percent on an annual basis in February, the Union of Chambers and Commodity Exchanges of Turkey (TOBB) revealed on March 20.
SPORTS Autistic athlete aims high in upcoming Trisome Games

Autistic athlete aims high in upcoming Trisome Games

Şevval Devrim, a young athlete with autism, is working hard, spending hours for training to be ready for the Trisome Games, which is scheduled to take place between Oct. 19 and Oct. 23 in the Mediterranean province of Antalya.