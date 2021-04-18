Magnitude 4.8 quake strikes off southwestern Turkey

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency

A magnitude 4.8 earthquake struck off the Aegean coast near Turkey’s southwestern Muğla province, the country's disaster agency said on April 17.

According to the Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD), the quake took place at 8.08 p.m. (1708GMT)

It occurred 7.3 kilometers (4.5 miles) below the surface and its epicenter was 29.6 kilometers (18.3 miles) away from Datça district.

According to the governorship and AFAD, no negative report has been received, Deputy Interior Minister İsmail Çataklı said on Twitter.

Another earthquake with magnitude-4.1 struck the western Muğla province of Turkey, AFAD said early on April 18.

AFAD said the quake struck 29.6 kilometers (16 miles) outside the Datca district of Muğla and 12.79 kilometers (8 miles) below the surface in the Agean Sea.