Magnitude-4.5 quake hits Turkey's Mediterranean region

ANKARA

A magnitude-4.5 earthquake jolted Turkey's Mediterranean region late on June 19, according to the nation's disaster agency.

The Disaster and Emergency Management Authority said the quake struck off the coast of Datça district in Turkey’s southwestern province of Mugla at 11.34 p.m. local time (2034GMT).

There were no immediate reports of casualties.