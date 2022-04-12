Magnitude-4.4 earthquake hits northwest Turkey

ISTANBUL

A moderate earthquake occurred off the coast of the Black Sea province of Zonguldak in Turkey's northwest on April 11.

The magnitude of the earthquake was 4.4 according to the Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency (AFAD).

The earthquake was felt in Zonguldak and nearby provinces, including İstanbul, where some people left their homes and shops in the northern parts of the city.

In a Twitter post, Governor of İstanbul Ali Yerlikaya said there were "no adverse situations" caused by the earthquake.