Maduro ‘will not accept opposition to usurp presidency’

Maduro ‘will not accept opposition to usurp presidency’

CARACAS
Maduro ‘will not accept opposition to usurp presidency’

Venezuela's opposition leader emerged from hiding on Aug. 3, declaring "We have never been so strong," as President Nicolas Maduro slammed what he called attempts to "usurp the presidency" following the disputed July 28 election.

"We will not accept" the opposition's claims of victory and moves to "usurp the presidency of the Republic again," Maduro declared at a rally, referring to some countries having declared Edmundo Gonzalez Urrutia the rightful winner.

On Aug. 3, thousands gathered peacefully across Venezuela, including in the capital Caracas where Maria Corina Machado thrilled supporters with a surprise appearance. 

Machado, who spent much of the week in hiding after Maduro threatened her with arrest following deadly post-election protests, had backed the candidacy of Edmundo Gonzalez Urrutia after she herself was banned from running.

Supporters say he won 67 percent of the July 28 vote, and several Latin American countries and the United States have recognized him as president-elect.

"We have never been so strong as today," Machado told the crowd, adding "the regime has never been weaker."

"We are not going to leave the streets," she vowed, surrounded by security.

Venezuela's CNE election authority, loyal to Maduro, on Aug. 2 proclaimed him the winner with 52 percent of the vote to 43 percent for Gonzalez Urrutia, a result that defied pre-election polls.

Brazil, Colombia and Mexico, which have maintained good relations with Maduro's government, urged an "impartial verification" of the result.

Venezuela , protest ,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Baby dies after ICU ceiling collapse at Istanbul hospital

Baby dies after ICU ceiling collapse at Istanbul hospital
LATEST NEWS

  1. Baby dies after ICU ceiling collapse at Istanbul hospital

    Baby dies after ICU ceiling collapse at Istanbul hospital

  2. Intel academy issues report on Israeli far-right

    Intel academy issues report on Israeli far-right

  3. Kamala Harris, Donald Trump spar over debate dates

    Kamala Harris, Donald Trump spar over debate dates

  4. Gaza food blogger serves 'hope on a plate' to war-weary kids

    Gaza food blogger serves 'hope on a plate' to war-weary kids

  5. Tourists flock to Ballet Festival in Bodrum

    Tourists flock to Ballet Festival in Bodrum
Recommended
Kamala Harris, Donald Trump spar over debate dates

Kamala Harris, Donald Trump spar over debate dates
Israeli strikes kill at least 19 in Gaza

Israeli strikes kill at least 19 in Gaza
Ukraine intensifies its long-range strikes on Russia

Ukraine intensifies its long-range strikes on Russia

UK government vows consequences for far-right rioters

UK government vows 'consequences' for far-right rioters
37 killed after Al-Shabaab attacks Mogadishu beach

37 killed after Al-Shabaab attacks Mogadishu beach
Bangladesh protests demand PM resign, army stands by the people

Bangladesh protests demand PM resign, army stands 'by the people'
WORLD Kamala Harris, Donald Trump spar over debate dates

Kamala Harris, Donald Trump spar over debate dates

Kamala Harris's campaign branded Donald Trump "scared" on Aug. 3 after he proposed changing the debate schedule.

ECONOMY Inflation rate sets maximum rent hike at 65 percent

Inflation rate sets maximum rent hike at 65 percent

As the 25 percent cap on rent hikes expired as of July 2, landlords and tenants waited for the inflation data for June because if a contract is to be renewed this month, the rent hike should be in line with the 12-month average consumer price inflation.

SPORTS Türkiye secures QF spot with win over Dominican Republic

Türkiye secures QF spot with win over Dominican Republic

Turkish women's volleyball team triumphed over the Dominican Republic 3-1 in their second match at the Paris Olympics on Aug. 1, clinching a place in the quarterfinals.

﻿