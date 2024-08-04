Maduro ‘will not accept opposition to usurp presidency’

CARACAS

Venezuela's opposition leader emerged from hiding on Aug. 3, declaring "We have never been so strong," as President Nicolas Maduro slammed what he called attempts to "usurp the presidency" following the disputed July 28 election.

"We will not accept" the opposition's claims of victory and moves to "usurp the presidency of the Republic again," Maduro declared at a rally, referring to some countries having declared Edmundo Gonzalez Urrutia the rightful winner.

On Aug. 3, thousands gathered peacefully across Venezuela, including in the capital Caracas where Maria Corina Machado thrilled supporters with a surprise appearance.

Machado, who spent much of the week in hiding after Maduro threatened her with arrest following deadly post-election protests, had backed the candidacy of Edmundo Gonzalez Urrutia after she herself was banned from running.

Supporters say he won 67 percent of the July 28 vote, and several Latin American countries and the United States have recognized him as president-elect.

"We have never been so strong as today," Machado told the crowd, adding "the regime has never been weaker."

"We are not going to leave the streets," she vowed, surrounded by security.

Venezuela's CNE election authority, loyal to Maduro, on Aug. 2 proclaimed him the winner with 52 percent of the vote to 43 percent for Gonzalez Urrutia, a result that defied pre-election polls.

Brazil, Colombia and Mexico, which have maintained good relations with Maduro's government, urged an "impartial verification" of the result.