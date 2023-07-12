Madonna on 'road to recovery' after hospital stay

Madonna on 'road to recovery' after hospital stay

NEW YORK
Madonna on road to recovery after hospital stay

Madonna said Monday she's on "the road to recovery" after a bacterial infection that required hospitalization, in the U.S. pop icon's first statement since landing in the intensive care unit late last month.

"My first thought when I woke up in the hospital was my children," the 64-year-old said in her social media post. "My second thought was that I did not want to disappoint anyone who bought tickets for my tour."

The illness required Madonna to postpone her nearly sold out, 84-date "Celebrations" tour that was due to start July 15.

Her manager, who first said the superstar was in the hospital, had said "a full recovery is expected."

"My focus now is my health and getting stronger and I assure you, I'll be back with you as soon as I can!" Madonna said Monday.

She said her current plan was to begin the European leg of her tour – due to start October 14 in London - as scheduled, and rebook the earlier stateside shows for later dates.

Stops in the United States are to include Detroit, Chicago, Miami and New York, the city where her storied rise to superstardom began.

The Grammy-winning icon behind classics including "Like A Virgin" and "Material Girl" has asserted incalculable influence as one of music's top stars.

In 2020 Madonna underwent hip replacement surgery following an injury sustained on her "Madame X" tour.

Over the weekend Madonna was spotted in good spirits and walking with a friend in New York, according to images first posted by an entertainment podcaster on TikTok.

WORLD UN ends aid to northwest Syria from Türkiye after Security Council fails to renew approval

UN ends aid to northwest Syria from Türkiye after Security Council fails to renew approval
LATEST NEWS

  1. UN ends aid to northwest Syria from Türkiye after Security Council fails to renew approval

    UN ends aid to northwest Syria from Türkiye after Security Council fails to renew approval

  2. Vermont slowly turns to recovery after being hit by flood

    Vermont slowly turns to recovery after being hit by flood

  3. North Korea fires long-range ballistic missile

    North Korea fires long-range ballistic missile

  4. NATO prepared to back Ukraine against Russia, but not to extend membership

    NATO prepared to back Ukraine against Russia, but not to extend membership

  5. EBRD provides 55 mln euros to Yayla

    EBRD provides 55 mln euros to Yayla
Recommended
Jury seated in trial over singer Aretha Franklin’s wills

Jury seated in trial over singer Aretha Franklin’s wills
Webb Space Telescope spots most distant black hole

Webb Space Telescope spots most distant black hole
İzzet Keribar talks about his photography adventure

İzzet Keribar talks about his photography adventure
Twitter users, influencers now flocking to Threads

Twitter users, influencers now flocking to Threads
Pitt accused of ‘looting’ Miraval’s assets

Pitt accused of ‘looting’ Miraval’s assets
A new vision for Berlin’s cultural magnet

A new vision for Berlin’s cultural magnet
WORLD UN ends aid to northwest Syria from Türkiye after Security Council fails to renew approval

UN ends aid to northwest Syria from Türkiye after Security Council fails to renew approval

The U.N. Security Council on Tuesday failed to renew authorization of the delivery of humanitarian aid to Syria’s northwest from neighboring Türkiye, officially ending a U.N. operation that had been vital to helping a region of 4.1 million people.

ECONOMY EBRD provides 55 mln euros to Yayla

EBRD provides 55 mln euros to Yayla

The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) is providing 55 million euros to Türkiye’s Yayla to finance an investment program that includes equipment for the agrifood company’s facilities in Central Anatolia.
SPORTS Detroit Tigers blank Blue Jays

Detroit Tigers blank Blue Jays

Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Matt Manning and relievers Jason Foley and Alex Lange combined to throw a Major League Baseball no-hitter on July 8 as the hosts defeated Toronto 2-0.