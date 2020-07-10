Madame Tussauds Istanbul figures wear masks

  • July 10 2020 07:00:00

Madame Tussauds Istanbul figures wear masks

ISTANBUL
Madame Tussauds Istanbul figures wear masks

When it reopens today, the famous wax figurines at Madame Tussauds museum in Istanbul will be sporting a new look, namely the same masks the public has been encouraged to wear to stem the spread of coronavirus.

After closing on March 17 due to the outbreak, the famed museum will reopen on July 10 with its lifelike celebrity figures helping spread the news that masks save lives.

The figures will also be rearranged in accordance with social distancing rules, another important safety measure, said the museum.

The museum, a mainstay of London since 1835, has branches in major cities like Istanbul, which is set to welcome visitors in line with new public health rules.

While information and signboards on the pandemic have been placed at various points in the museum, the staff also took special training to assist visitors. The museum will be open every day from 12 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Turkey, Madame Tussauds Istanbul,

MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey slams US military decision on Greek Cyprus

    Turkey slams US military decision on Greek Cyprus

  2. Turkish court likely to announce Hagia Sophia decision on Friday: Official

    Turkish court likely to announce Hagia Sophia decision on Friday: Official

  3. 10 hidden beauties of Turkey for an isolated vacation

    10 hidden beauties of Turkey for an isolated vacation

  4. Negative trend in EU-Turkey relations must stop: Official

    Negative trend in EU-Turkey relations must stop: Official

  5. Village sits atop ancient Hellenistic city

    Village sits atop ancient Hellenistic city
Recommended
France to restore Notre-Dame Cathedral as it was before inferno

France to restore Notre-Dame Cathedral as it was before inferno
Tekfur Palace to host concerts

Tekfur Palace to host concerts
Hittite life revived after 3,500 years in Turkish village

Hittite life revived after 3,500 years in Turkish village
Village sits atop ancient Hellenistic city

Village sits atop ancient Hellenistic city
Rodin Museum sells works amid virus losses

Rodin Museum sells works amid virus losses
İzmir’s young artist wins education in prestigious Vienna academy

İzmir’s young artist wins education in prestigious Vienna academy
WORLD Seoul mayor left note saying sorry as South Korea mourns

Seoul mayor left note saying 'sorry' as South Korea mourns

Seoul's mayor left a note saying he felt "sorry to all people'' before he was found dead early on July 10, officials in the South Korean capital said as people began mourning the liberal legal activist seen as a potential presidential candidate.
ECONOMY Central Bank expects positive current balance in 2nd half

Central Bank expects positive current balance in 2nd half

Turkey's Central Bank on July 9 projected that exports will rebound stronger than previously envisaged and a positive outlook in the current account balance will come in the second half of the year.
SPORTS Turkish athlete sanctioned for failed drug test

Turkish athlete sanctioned for failed drug test

Olympic officials on July 9 sanctioned a Turkish weightlifter for violating anti-doping rules.