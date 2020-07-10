Madame Tussauds Istanbul figures wear masks

ISTANBUL

When it reopens today, the famous wax figurines at Madame Tussauds museum in Istanbul will be sporting a new look, namely the same masks the public has been encouraged to wear to stem the spread of coronavirus.

After closing on March 17 due to the outbreak, the famed museum will reopen on July 10 with its lifelike celebrity figures helping spread the news that masks save lives.

The figures will also be rearranged in accordance with social distancing rules, another important safety measure, said the museum.

The museum, a mainstay of London since 1835, has branches in major cities like Istanbul, which is set to welcome visitors in line with new public health rules.

While information and signboards on the pandemic have been placed at various points in the museum, the staff also took special training to assist visitors. The museum will be open every day from 12 a.m. to 6 p.m.