Europe should 'prove' it can 'defend itself': Zelensky

PARIS

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky urged Europe on March 27 to "prove" it can "defend itself", as he joined a summit in Paris aimed at strengthening Kiev's security.

"Europe can defend itself. We have to prove it," Zelensky said on social media, posting a photograph in which he stood with European leaders.

French President Emmanuel Macron was hosting European leaders for a summit aimed at boosting Ukrainian security ahead of any potential ceasefire with Russia.

EU chief Antonio Costa said on March 27 the best way to help Ukraine reach "a just and lasting peace" was to maintain sanctions on Russia.

"The best way to support Ukraine is to stay consistent in our objective to reach a just and lasting peace. This means keeping up the pressure on Russia through sanctions," Costa, who heads the European Council representing EU member states wrote on X.

The summit was seeking to set out what security guarantees Europe can offer Ukraine once there is agreement on a ceasefire to end the over three-year war, including the possible deployment of military forces by a so-called "coalition of the willing."

Twenty-seven heads of state and government attended the summit, which began with a family photo before several hours of talks commenced.

Key NATO member Türkiye was represented by Vice President Cevdet Yılmaz.

Macron and U.K. Prime Minister Starmer have taken the lead in seeking to forge a coordinated European response to protecting Ukraine both during the current conflict and in its eventual aftermath after U.S. President Donald Trump shook the world by opening direct negotiations with Russia.

As well as boosting Ukraine's own armed forces, a key pillar of ensuring security and prevent any further Russian invasion could be to deploy European troops to Ukraine, although the modalities of this are far from clear.

The United States "is playing a leading role by convening the ceasefire talks," said Starmer.

"Zelensky has demonstrated his commitment repeatedly, and Europe is stepping up to play its part to defend Ukraine's future."

But Starmer said that so far Russian President Vladimir Putin "has shown he's not a serious player in these peace talks" and that his "promises are hollow" on any eventual ceasefire with Ukraine.

Ahead of the summit, Macron, Starmer and Zelensky held trilateral talks at the Elysee Palace.

Yesterday's meeting came after the White House said that Russia and Ukraine had agreed on the contours of a possible ceasefire in the Black Sea, during parallel talks with U.S. officials in Saudi Arabia.

Kiev confirmed this, as did Moscow, although it said that it had set conditions, including demanding the United States lift sanction affecting its agricultural sector.

Speaking alongside Zelensky in Paris on March 26 ahead of the talks, Macron said this was now a "decisive phase to put an end to the war of aggression" waged by Russia against Ukraine.