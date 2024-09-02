Macron accelerates efforts to break PM deadlock

Macron accelerates efforts to break PM deadlock

French President Emmanuel Macron on Monday intensified efforts to find a new prime minister after almost two months of deadlock following inconclusive legislative elections, hosting two former presidents and two potential candidates.

France has been without a permanent government since the July 7 polls where the left formed the largest faction in a hung parliament with Macron's centrists and the far-right comprising the other major groups.

Two possible candidates for prime minister, former premier Bernard Cazeneuve from the center-left and right-wing ex-minister Xavier Bertrand, were holding separate meetings with Macron.

It is traditional for the French president to consult predecessors during moments of national importance, and Macron also met yesterday at the Elysee with the two surviving former presidents, right-winger Nicolas Sarkozy and Socialist Francois Hollande.

To the fury of the left, Macron has refused to accept the nomination of a left-wing premier, arguing such a figure would have no chance of surviving a confidence motion in parliament.

Amid the political deadlock Macron, who has less than three years in power, has happily run down the clock as the Olympics and Paralympics took place, to the growing frustration of opponents.

But amid signs of an acceleration as France returns from holidays, Macron yesterday hosted Cazeneuve, a former leading Socialist who headed the government in the final months of Hollande's 2012-17 presidential term.

Cazeneuve is regarded by commentators as the figure most likely to be named by Macron, but his appointment is far from a foregone conclusion.

