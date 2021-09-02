Mackerels, mullets first fish of season

  • September 02 2021 07:00:00

Mackerels, mullets first fish of season

ISTANBUL
Mackerels, mullets first fish of season

The first fish caught in the Marmara Sea with the start of the new fishing season on Sept. 1 are horse mackerels and striped red mullets.

“We have mostly horse mackerel. We also have anchovy and mullus. There is no blue fish. We also do not expect bonito this year,” Hakan Görmüş, a fisherman, told journalists in Istanbul’s main fish market in the Gürpınar neigborhood.

Fishermen put out to the sea in the early hours as the fishing ban that started on April 15 finished on Sept. 1.

Around 9 a.m., some boats returned to the shore to bring the first fish of the new fishing season.

Volkan Çimen, a fish broker in the Gürpınar market, announced the prices of the fish.

A kilo of mackerels may be between 15 to 25 Turkish Liras ($1,80 to $3), he said.

“The price will surely decrease in a week as these are the first fish.”

He did not give any price for striped red mullets, saying, “It can always change with fish. Last year, a kilo of it was sold between 49 to 80 Turkish Liras [$4,80 to $9,60].”

Görmüş expected that the price of a kilogram of mullets will be around 80 to 90 Turkish Liras ($9,60 to $10,80) in local markets.

Turkey,

WORLD Taliban show off US plunder as first flight lands in Kabul since pullout

Taliban show off US plunder as first flight lands in Kabul since pullout
MOST POPULAR

  1. British tourist leaves inheritance to hotel staff in Kuşadası

    British tourist leaves inheritance to hotel staff in Kuşadası

  2. Turkey's first corn maze opened in Istanbul

    Turkey's first corn maze opened in Istanbul

  3. Smooth evacuation from Kabul show Turkish army’s power: Defense minister

    Smooth evacuation from Kabul show Turkish army’s power: Defense minister

  4. New cases among children on rise: Expert

    New cases among children on rise: Expert

  5. World starts acknowledging success of Turkish drones: Erdoğan

    World starts acknowledging success of Turkish drones: Erdoğan
Recommended
Turkeys hydropower capacity grows despite drought lowering output

Turkey's hydropower capacity grows despite drought lowering output

JP Morgan revises up Turkeys 2021 growth forecast to 8.4 pct

JP Morgan revises up Turkey's 2021 growth forecast to 8.4 pct
Istanbul breaks water consumption record in August: Expert

Istanbul breaks water consumption record in August: Expert
Turkish economy sees growth of 21.7 pct in second quarter

Turkish economy sees growth of 21.7 pct in second quarter
Turkish Treasury to repay $15 bln debt in September-November

Turkish Treasury to repay $15 bln debt in September-November
Moody’s raises Turkeys growth forecast

Moody’s raises Turkey's growth forecast
WORLD Taliban show off US plunder as first flight lands in Kabul since pullout

Taliban show off US plunder as first flight lands in Kabul since pullout

The Taliban on Sept. 1 paraded some of the military hardware they captured during their takeover of Afghanistan, as a team from Qatar landed at the trashed airport in Kabul - a first step towards getting the facility back up and running as a lifeline for aid.

ECONOMY Turkeys hydropower capacity grows despite drought lowering output

Turkey's hydropower capacity grows despite drought lowering output

Although Turkey's installed hydropower capacity is continuing its growth, output from hydropower plants has fallen to 20.1 percent in electricity generation during the January-July period of this year, according to data compiled by Anadolu Agency on Sept. 1.

SPORTS Women’s volleyball team advance in European Championship

Women’s volleyball team advance in European Championship

Turkish women’s national team won against Poland on Aug. 31 to advance to the Final Four of the 2021 Women’s European Volleyball Championship.