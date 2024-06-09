Lush purple fields attract visitors

TEKİRDAĞ

Lavenders have begun blooming in the Süleymanpaşa district of Tekirdağ, a province some 140 kilometers away from Istanbul, beckoning scores of visitors from the city to bask in the beauty of serene fields.

With temperatures warming up, lavenders have started unfurling, filling the landscapes with purple hues and attracting visitors predominantly from the provinces of Tekirdağ and Istanbul.

“We loved it here. The lavenders are looking great,” visitors from Istanbul said, noting that the field was prepared meticulously.

Extending a warm invitation to people across Türkiye to his lavender fields, Hakan Turgut said they welcome a diversified number of visitors from various cities, especially from Istanbul.

“We invite everyone to come and take fascinating photos,” Turgut said.