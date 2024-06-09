Lush purple fields attract visitors

Lush purple fields attract visitors

TEKİRDAĞ
Lush purple fields attract visitors

Lavenders have begun blooming in the Süleymanpaşa district of Tekirdağ, a province some 140 kilometers away from Istanbul, beckoning scores of visitors from the city to bask in the beauty of serene fields.

With temperatures warming up, lavenders have started unfurling, filling the landscapes with purple hues and attracting visitors predominantly from the provinces of Tekirdağ and Istanbul.

“We loved it here. The lavenders are looking great,” visitors from Istanbul said, noting that the field was prepared meticulously.

Extending a warm invitation to people across Türkiye to his lavender fields, Hakan Turgut said they welcome a diversified number of visitors from various cities, especially from Istanbul.

“We invite everyone to come and take fascinating photos,” Turgut said.

Tourism,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Gaza war protesters slam Biden in red line rally at White House

Gaza war protesters slam Biden in 'red line' rally at White House
LATEST NEWS

  1. Gaza war protesters slam Biden in 'red line' rally at White House

    Gaza war protesters slam Biden in 'red line' rally at White House

  2. New 5 Turkish Lira coin to be introduced into circulation

    New 5 Turkish Lira coin to be introduced into circulation

  3. Istanbul police expose ISIL funding scheme via exchange offices

    Istanbul police expose ISIL funding scheme via exchange offices

  4. Turkish corvette arrives in Japan as part of honorary voyage

    Turkish corvette arrives in Japan as part of honorary voyage

  5. FM due in Russia to attend BRICS meeting

    FM due in Russia to attend BRICS meeting
Recommended
New 5 Turkish Lira coin to be introduced into circulation

New 5 Turkish Lira coin to be introduced into circulation
Istanbul police expose ISIL funding scheme via exchange offices

Istanbul police expose ISIL funding scheme via exchange offices
Turkish corvette arrives in Japan as part of honorary voyage

Turkish corvette arrives in Japan as part of honorary voyage
FM due in Russia to attend BRICS meeting

FM due in Russia to attend BRICS meeting
Türkiye deplores Israeli attack on Gaza refugee camp

Türkiye deplores Israeli attack on Gaza refugee camp
Türkiyes second astronaut completes suborbital mission

Türkiye's second astronaut completes suborbital mission
WORLD Gaza war protesters slam Biden in red line rally at White House

Gaza war protesters slam Biden in 'red line' rally at White House

Thousands of Gaza war protesters held a "red line" rally near the White House on June 8, voicing anger at what they said is U.S. President Joe Biden's tolerance of Israel's bloody military campaign against Hamas.

ECONOMY Venezuela’s Maduro signs gold deal with Türkiye

Venezuela’s Maduro signs gold deal with Türkiye

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro has signed an agreement with Türkiye to extract gold in his country's south.

SPORTS Türkiye, Italy draw in Euro 2024 warmup game

Türkiye, Italy draw in Euro 2024 warmup game

Italy stuttered to a 0-0 draw at home to Türkiye in the first of two warmup matches before it begins the defense of its European Championship title next week.
﻿