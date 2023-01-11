Lukoil agrees deal to sell Italian refinery

Lukoil agrees deal to sell Italian refinery

ROME
Lukoil agrees deal to sell Italian refinery

Russian oil giant Lukoil said on Jan. 9 that it had reached a deal to sell its refinery in Sicily to a Cyprus-based fund, pending approval from the Italian government.

The ISAB refinery, one of Europe's largest, was in danger of ceasing operations because of the EU embargo on the import of Russian crude oil by sea amid the Ukraine invasion, which came into force on Dec. 5, 2022.

That prompted Rome last month to place the refinery under provisional state supervision to avoid its closure and guarantee energy supplies.

Lukoil aims to sell the site to G.O.I. Energy, an arm of the ARGUS New Energy Fund, which has agreed a partnership with commodities giant Trafigura to operate the complex.

"The transaction is planned to be completed by the end of March 2023 upon fulfilment of certain conditions... including receipt of necessary approvals of competent authorities, particularly the Italian government," Lukoil said.

The refinery is subject to the so-called "golden power" regulations that allow the Italian government to impose conditions on the purchase of goods and services deemed of strategic importance to the country.It has an annual refining capacity of 10 million tons of crude oil and supplies about 20 percent of Italy's needs. 

Economy,

ARTS & LIFE Former Sex Pistol Johnny Rotten in Ireland Eurovision bid

Former Sex Pistol Johnny Rotten in Ireland Eurovision bid
LATEST NEWS

  1. Former Sex Pistol Johnny Rotten in Ireland Eurovision bid

    Former Sex Pistol Johnny Rotten in Ireland Eurovision bid

  2. Lukoil agrees deal to sell Italian refinery

    Lukoil agrees deal to sell Italian refinery

  3. Registry offices demand citizens pay fee hike

    Registry offices demand citizens pay fee hike

  4. Famed Danish restaurant Noma to start new 'flavor search'

    Famed Danish restaurant Noma to start new 'flavor search'

  5. Researchers dig up secrets of 'self-healing' Roman concrete

    Researchers dig up secrets of 'self-healing' Roman concrete
Recommended
Jobless rate stood at 10.2 in November last year

Jobless rate stood at 10.2 in November last year
Industrial production declines in November

Industrial production declines in November
Turkish contractors granted $17.8 bln worth of projects abroad

Turkish contractors granted $17.8 bln worth of projects abroad
Egypts inflation surges on amid currencys dramatic slide

Egypt's inflation surges on amid currency's dramatic slide
Bridge, highway tolls not to be hiked this year

Bridge, highway tolls not to be hiked this year
Malaysia pledges to invest in Indonesias new capital

Malaysia pledges to invest in Indonesia's new capital
WORLD Zelensky says Ukraine resisting tougher assaults in Soledar

Zelensky says Ukraine resisting 'tougher assaults' in Soledar

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Monday his troops were withstanding "new and even tougher assaults" on Soledar, near the eastern city of Bakhmut that Moscow has been trying to capture for months.

ECONOMY Lukoil agrees deal to sell Italian refinery

Lukoil agrees deal to sell Italian refinery

Russian oil giant Lukoil said on Jan. 9 that it had reached a deal to sell its refinery in Sicily to a Cyprus-based fund, pending approval from the Italian government.

SPORTS Chiefs secure AFC top seed

Chiefs secure AFC top seed

Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes set a record for most total yards in an NFL season as the Chiefs secured the AFC top seed with a 31-13 win over the Las Vegas Raiders on Jan. 7 while the Jacksonville Jaguars beat the Tennessee Titans 20-16 to clinch the AFC South title.