Lower interest rates expected to trigger new housing projects

Lower interest rates expected to trigger new housing projects

ISTANBUL
Lower interest rates expected to trigger new housing projects

Developers are waiting to see and analyze the direction loan rates will take in 2025 before launching new projects in the housing market, which has experienced a plunge in sales for months.

Currently, both consumer and construction companies are in the wait-and-see mode in an environment of high inflation and high interest rates.

Companies are holding back the projects for which they have already obtained necessary permissions from authorities because they are uncertain whether it is the right time to start construction, given the current weak market demand.

The interest rates on home loans have been on the rise since the Central Bank started to increase its key policy rate in June last year.

Developers will wait until next year to launch new housing projects if the rates start to come down, according to experts.

Home sales were down 5.2 percent year-on-year to around 73,000 in June, which followed a 2.4 percent decline recorded in May.

Mortgaged home sales plunged more than 49 percent annually last month.

Meanwhile, experts noted that the growth in construction costs outpaced the increase in home prices.

“Due to weak demand, some companies do not raise home prices as much as the increase in their costs,” they said.

This may change in the long run, according to Ahmet Büyükduman from Istanbul Gayrimenkul Değerleme. “Eventually, both prices and costs will move in the same direction,” he said.

Homeowners, who are out in the market to sell their properties, are offering discounts of up to 20 percent, said Hakan Aydoğan, the chair of the Real Estate Committee at the Istanbul Chamber of Commerce.

Aydoğan agreed that when deposit rates and interest rates on home loans start to decline “the picture will change.”

When demand recovers, prices will inevitably go up, Aydoğan said.

interest rate ,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Eurofighter CEO confirms Berlin’s block of Türkiye’s purchase

Eurofighter CEO confirms Berlin’s block of Türkiye’s purchase
LATEST NEWS

  1. Eurofighter CEO confirms Berlin’s block of Türkiye’s purchase

    Eurofighter CEO confirms Berlin’s block of Türkiye’s purchase

  2. Only 14 pct of Gaza not under evacuation orders

    Only 14 pct of Gaza not under evacuation orders

  3. Australia PM replaces immigration, national security ministers

    Australia PM replaces immigration, national security ministers

  4. Zelensky visits eastern frontline Kharkiv region

    Zelensky visits eastern frontline Kharkiv region

  5. Fiber optic cables targeted in new infrastructure attack in France

    Fiber optic cables targeted in new infrastructure attack in France
Recommended
Ethiopia currency slides as Central Bank eases forex curbs

Ethiopia currency slides as Central Bank eases forex curbs
Airbus and Boeing supremacy secure despite turbulence

Airbus and Boeing supremacy secure despite turbulence
Indonesia president says everything in progress at new capital

Indonesia president says 'everything in progress' at new capital
TotalEnergies withdraws from two South African gas fields

TotalEnergies withdraws from two South African gas fields
Türkiye aims to increase its share to 1.5 pct in global FDI flows by 2028

Türkiye aims to increase its share to 1.5 pct in global FDI flows by 2028
Tax authorities keep close eye on large companies

Tax authorities keep close eye on large companies
Türkiye ramping up efforts to become high-tech center

Türkiye ramping up efforts to become high-tech center
WORLD Only 14 pct of Gaza not under evacuation orders

Only 14 pct of Gaza not under evacuation orders

Palestinians fled the two refugee camps in the central Gaza Strip on Monday after the Israeli army issued new evacuation orders, with The U.N. agency for Palestinian refugees saying that 86 percent of Gaza is currently under such orders.
ECONOMY Inflation rate sets maximum rent hike at 65 percent

Inflation rate sets maximum rent hike at 65 percent

As the 25 percent cap on rent hikes expired as of July 2, landlords and tenants waited for the inflation data for June because if a contract is to be renewed this month, the rent hike should be in line with the 12-month average consumer price inflation.

SPORTS Turkish women claim comeback win against Dutch in Olympic opener

Turkish women claim comeback win against Dutch in Olympic opener

Turkish national women’s volleyball team came from two sets behind on July 29 to beat the Netherlands 3-2 (19-25, 19-25, 25-22, 25-22, 15-13) to win its first match at the Paris Olympics.
﻿