‘Love Over Entropy’ exhibition on display at Anna Laudel Istanbul

  • March 17 2021 07:00:00

ISTANBUL
Anna Laudel Istanbul opened its new exhibition on March 11 titled “Love Over Entropy,” which is centered around the concept of sapiosexuality, focussing on the notion of the “mind” in an ecosystem where constant change is the new normal.

Curated by Ayça Okay, “Love Over Entropy” showcases a diverse selection of artworks by 19 artists, including Elçin Acun, Lal Batman, Büşra Çeğil, Bahadır Çolak, Fırat Engin, Zeren Göktan, Kadriye İnal, Dinçer İşgel, Fırat İtmeç, Volkan Kızıltunç, Sinan Logie, Mert Özgen, Serra Duran Paralı, Nejat Satı, Ahmet Sel, Hande Şekerciler, Furkan Temir, Halil Vurucuoğlu and Aybala Yalçın.

Taking its name after an electronic music band Love Over Entropy and their song with the same title, the exhibition refers to “entropy,” which is defined as the randomness and disorder in a system. Referring to this notion, the exhibition investigates the 21st century’s new trend called “sapiosexuality” that has emerged as a response.

“Love Over Entropy” questions the potential and the pleasure created by the “mind,” centered around the concept of sapiosexuality, which means being sexually attracted to highly intelligent people. Advancements in technology have transformed all humanity, including our relationships as well as the physical environment that we live in. This, in return, lets us find new ways to adapt to these constantly changing circumstances where the “mind” is placed at the very center of our lives.

The selected works aim to evoke questions on the new designs of society and our relationship with habits formed by the social dynamics, which are rapidly changing and abandoning the concepts and values from the past. This interdisciplinary flirt of 19 artists stands up against both reason and emotions.

“Love Over Entropy” features a curated selection of works with different mediums and techniques, including painting, photography, installation, video, sculpture and neon works, and will be on display until April 29.

It will be mandatory for visitors to book an appointment to see the exhibit as part of preventive health care measures for a safe gallery visit.

Turkey,

