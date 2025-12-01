Louvre to increase ticket price for visitors from outside the EU

Louvre to increase ticket price for visitors from outside the EU

PARIS
Louvre to increase ticket price for visitors from outside the EU

Paris' Louvre museum has approved a ticket hike from 22 to 32 euros ($25 to $37) for non-European visitors from January to help finance an overhaul of the building whose degradation has been exposed by the Oct. 19 crown jewels heist.

The measure comes as other major cultural sites across the country, including the Palace of Versailles, are considering similar moves to bring extra money needed for costly maintenance and renovation.

From Jan. 14, 2026, nationals from outside the European Union will have to pay 10 euros ($12) more. The measure was approved last week by the Louvre governing board. Nationals from Iceland, Liechtenstein and Norway, countries that signed up to the European Economic Area agreement, will be exempted from the hike.

The cost for the so-called “Louvre New Renaissance” plan is estimated at up to 800 million euros to modernize infrastructure, ease crowding and give the famed Mona Lisa a dedicated gallery by 2031.

Some have argued that such a policy could be counterproductive if it leads to a fall in the number of visitors. But other institutions see it as a potential solution.

“Australians, people from New Zealand, Americans, when they come to see Chambord, sometimes that's once in a lifetime,” director Pierre Dubreuil said. “Paying 20 or 30 euros doesn't change anything.”

Extra fees for international visitors are not unusual in many countries across the world, often driven by the need to increase revenue to match the costs of maintaining heritage sites.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Eurozone inflation inches up to 2.2 pct in November

Eurozone inflation inches up to 2.2 pct in November
LATEST NEWS

  1. Eurozone inflation inches up to 2.2 pct in November

    Eurozone inflation inches up to 2.2 pct in November

  2. Former footballer among 12 detained in market manipulation probe

    Former footballer among 12 detained in market manipulation probe

  3. DEM Party delegation makes another visit to İmralı

    DEM Party delegation makes another visit to İmralı

  4. 19 states submit plans for EU defense fund

    19 states submit plans for EU defense fund

  5. Israel faces US backlash over Syria attacks

    Israel faces US backlash over Syria attacks
Recommended
Long-lost Rubens painting sells for $2.7 mln

Long-lost Rubens painting sells for $2.7 mln
Basalt columns in Muş await discovery and protection

Basalt columns in Muş await discovery and protection
Jodie Foster honored at Marrakech Film Festival

Jodie Foster honored at Marrakech Film Festival
Letoon Sanctuary excavations to accelerate

Letoon Sanctuary excavations to accelerate
Disneys Zootopia 2 rules Thanksgiving at box office

Disney's 'Zootopia 2' rules Thanksgiving at box office
Historic Şanlıurfa church revived as cultural venue

Historic Şanlıurfa church revived as cultural venue
2nd Anatolian Opera and Ballet Festival opens in Rize

2nd Anatolian Opera and Ballet Festival opens in Rize
WORLD 19 states submit plans for EU defense fund

19 states submit plans for EU defense fund

Nineteen states have delivered their national plans to the European Union’s 150-billion-euro SAFE (Security Action for Europe) defense fund, which aims to strengthen countries’ defense capacities and enhance strategic autonomy.
ECONOMY Eurozone inflation inches up to 2.2 pct in November

Eurozone inflation inches up to 2.2 pct in November

Eurozone inflation inched up in November, official data showed Tuesday, moving slightly over the European Central Bank's two-percent target.
SPORTS Fenerbahçe salvages derby draw in final minute

Fenerbahçe salvages derby draw in final minute

Jhon Duran scored with a powerful header in the final moments of second-half stoppage time to salvage a 1-1 draw for Fenerbahçe against league leader Galatasaray in a fiercely contested Intercontinental Derby on Dec. 1, preventing the visiting side from increasing its lead at the top of the Turkish Süper Lig table.  
﻿