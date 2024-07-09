Long lines at border gates as expats travel to Türkiye for vacation

Long lines at border gates as expats travel to Türkiye for vacation

EDIRNE
Long lines at border gates as expats travel to Türkiye for vacation

The influx of Turkish expats coming to Türkiye for a vacation has led to long queues at the Kapıkule Border Gate in the northwestern province of Edirne.

Police and customs officials have been diligently working to facilitate the smooth entry of thousands of expatriates through the border gate.

Edirne’s police chief Onur Karaburun also visited the gate, conducting inspections and engaging in conversations with vacationers. He advised visitors to adhere to traffic rules and wished them a pleasant holiday in the country.

Vacationers also expressed their feelings about holidaying in Türkiye.

Noting that he came all the way from Germany, Mustafa Turgut said, “We are glad to have come back to our hometown. It has been a tough journey, but we are pleased to be back.”

Another visitor from Belgium, Adalet Bitiş, has indicated that they had a hard time waiting in line at the Serbia, Hungary and Bulgaria gates for 13 hours. “We only endure this to reach our country. We are happy and excited to be here,” she said, adding that she will spend her holiday in the northern province of Giresun.

Abdullah Çalışkan, coming from Germany, has remarked that he felt relieved the moment he saw the Turkish flag at the border gate. “I will visit my relatives in my hometown and then we will go on a holiday in Fethiye [in the western province of Muğla],” he added.

According to data from the Foreign Ministry, the number of Turkish citizens living abroad has reached 7.5 million, with 6.5 million residing in Western Europe as of April 2024.

Additionally, there are 2,427 parliamentarians of Turkish descent in Europe. There are seven Turkish-origin members in the European Parliament, along with two ministers and state secretaries. There are 69 Turkish-origin officials holding positions at the national and federal levels, and 102 at the state and regional levels. Furthermore, 2,245 individuals of Turkish descent serve in local councils.

border gates,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Major forest fire in Bodrum contained after 18-hour battle

Major forest fire in Bodrum contained after 18-hour battle
LATEST NEWS

  1. Major forest fire in Bodrum contained after 18-hour battle

    Major forest fire in Bodrum contained after 18-hour battle

  2. England ready to grasp shot at 'history' in Euros semi-final against the Dutch

    England ready to grasp shot at 'history' in Euros semi-final against the Dutch

  3. Türkiye’s latest launch into orbit boosts its satellite count to nine

    Türkiye’s latest launch into orbit boosts its satellite count to nine

  4. Mountaineer found mummified in Peru 22 years after vanishing

    Mountaineer found mummified in Peru 22 years after vanishing

  5. Kenya starvation cult leader goes on trial

    Kenya starvation cult leader goes on trial
Recommended
Major forest fire in Bodrum contained after 18-hour battle

Major forest fire in Bodrum contained after 18-hour battle
Türkiye’s latest launch into orbit boosts its satellite count to nine

Türkiye’s latest launch into orbit boosts its satellite count to nine
Sunken fighter aircraft found in depths of Mediterranean sea

Sunken fighter aircraft found in depths of Mediterranean sea
Students return to renowned school a year after restoration

Students return to renowned school a year after restoration
Antalya breaks 30-year sea turtle nesting record

Antalya breaks 30-year sea turtle nesting record
Türkiye condemns deadly Israeli strike on school in Gaza

Türkiye condemns deadly Israeli strike on school in Gaza
Erdoğan, Orban discuss ties, regional issues

Erdoğan, Orban discuss ties, regional issues
WORLD Four dead in record torrential rains in South Korea

Four dead in record torrential rains in South Korea

Parts of South Korea were battered by record rainfall typically seen just once every 200 years, the country's weather agency told AFP Wednesday, with the interior ministry reporting four dead.
ECONOMY Inflation rate sets maximum rent hike at 65 percent

Inflation rate sets maximum rent hike at 65 percent

As the 25 percent cap on rent hikes expired as of July 2, landlords and tenants waited for the inflation data for June because if a contract is to be renewed this month, the rent hike should be in line with the 12-month average consumer price inflation.

SPORTS England ready to grasp shot at history in Euros semi-final against the Dutch

England ready to grasp shot at 'history' in Euros semi-final against the Dutch

England manager Gareth Southgate said the Three Lions are sensing their shot at history in Wednesday's Euro 2024 semi-final against a Netherlands side hitting their stride in Dortmund.
﻿