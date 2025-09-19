Long-disputed site of Battle of Myriokephalon likely located near Konya: Study

KONYA

After years of scholarly debate over its exact location, a new surface survey has suggested that the historic Battle of Myriokephalon likely took place near the central province of Konya.

Led by the Konya Museum Directorate, the study involved on-site surveys to verify historical sources of the 1176 battle.

The Battle of Myriokephalon, fought between the Seljuk Turks and the Byzantine Empire, is considered a turning point in Anatolian history. Often compared to the earlier Battle of Manzikert, it cemented Seljuk control over central Anatolia and prevented Byzantine forces from regaining territory.

Sept. 17 marked the 849th anniversary of the historic battle.

During a presentation on the day of the anniversary, researchers shared findings from their surface survey, which focused on locations mentioned in historical sources.

The project’s scientific advisor Professor Dr. Ahmet Çaycı from Necmettin Erbakan University (NEÜ) noted that the exact location of the battle has long been debated, with several regions in Türkiye proposed as potential sites.

After 20 years of dedicated study, however, researchers have finally gathered evidence suggesting that the battle occurred near Konya, according to Çaycı.

The research examined historical records, geographic features and names of ancient sites.

Key sites identified included the Meldos Castle, mentioned in both Armenian sources and Ottoman tahrir records.

The castle, which dates back to the Roman period and even the Iron Age, shows signs of settlement and taxation in later centuries.

Surface surveys have already begun to locate artifacts and other material evidence, with georadar scans revealing areas rich in metals, suggesting human activity.

Çaycı said the next step, pending the culture ministry’s approval, will be targeted excavation to provide definitive confirmation.