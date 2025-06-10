London museum lets visitors get their hands on 5,000 years of creativity

A museum is like an iceberg. Most of it is out of sight.

Most big collections have only a fraction of their items on display, with the rest locked away in storage. But not at the new V&A East Storehouse, where London’s Victoria and Albert Museum has opened up its storerooms for visitors to view — and in many cases touch — the items within.

The 16,000-square-meter (170,000-square-foot) building, bigger than 30 basketball courts, holds more than 250,000 objects, 350,000 books and 1,000 archives. Wandering its huge, three-story collections hall feels like a trip to IKEA, but with treasures at every turn.

The V&A is Britain’s national museum of design, performance and applied arts, and the storehouse holds aisle after aisle of open shelves lined with everything from ancient Egyptian shoes to Roman pottery, ancient Indian sculptures, Japanese armor, Modernist furniture, a Piaggio scooter and a brightly painted garbage can from the Glastonbury Festival.

“It’s 5,000 years of creativity,” said Kate Parsons, the museum’s director of collection care and access. It took more than a year, and 379 truckloads, to move the objects from the museum’s former storage facility in west London to the new site.

In the museum’s biggest innovation, anyone can book a one-on-one appointment with any object, from a Vivienne Westwood mohair sweater to a tiny Japanese netsuke figurine. Most of the items can even be handled, with exceptions for hazardous materials, such as Victorian wallpaper that contains arsenic.

The Order an Object service offers “a behind-the-scenes, very personal, close interaction” with the collection, Parsons said as she showed off one of the most requested items so far: a 1954 pink silk taffeta Balenciaga evening gown. Nearby in one of the study rooms were a Bob Mackie-designed military tunic worn by Elton John on his 1981 world tour and two silk kimonos laid out ready for a visit.

Parsons said there has been “a phenomenal response” from the public since the building opened at the end of May. Visitors have ranged from people seeking inspiration for their weddings to art students and “someone last week who was using equipment to measure the thread count of an 1850 dress.” She says strangers who have come to view different objects often strike up conversations.

“It’s just wonderful,” Parsons said. “You never quite know. … We have this entirely new concept and of course we hope and we believe and we do audience research and we think that people are going to come. But until they actually did, and came through the doors, we didn’t know.”

