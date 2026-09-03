Locals, tourists flock to cooler spots in eastern Türkiye amid scorching heat

Locals, tourists flock to cooler spots in eastern Türkiye amid scorching heat

DİYARBAKIR
Locals, tourists flock to cooler spots in eastern Türkiye amid scorching heat

A person is captured mid-air jumping from a rocky cliff into a natural stream, while several other people swim and float in the clear water below. (AA Photo)

Residents and tourists have flocked to natural water sources across eastern and southeastern Türkiye to cool off as regional temperatures soar past 40 degrees Celsius and reach a perceived 45 C.

In the southeastern province of Diyarbakır, visitors gather at Sinek Stream and Canyon in the Çermik district, known for its hot springs, waterfalls and Mount Gelincik’s fairy chimney-like structures. The area also hosts expatriates.

Facility operator Yunus Sav noted stream temperatures drop to 20 C from 45 C outside. Operator Zülfikar Akay near the historical Haburman Bridge called it a key route, a sentiment echoed by tourist Mehmet Yıldız.

Lake Hazar in the eastern province of Elazığ offers a 56-kilometer coastline between the Hazarbaba and Mastar mountains. The site, 26 kilometers from the Sivrice district center, features beaches, camping and boat tours.

Visitors stay at bungalows, traditional black goat-hair tents and facilities owned by the State Hydraulic Works, Regional Directorate of Highways and Fırat University. Operator Mehmet Bahçeci noted high demand for water sports.

In the eastern province of Bingöl, a pond mixing thermal and natural water behind the Bingöl University Application Hotel in the Ilıcalar town draws crowds. Some jump from high rocks despite safety risks.

The Beyazsu recreation area in the southeastern province of Mardin hosts nearly 100 facilities along a valley stream between the Midyat and Nusaybin districts. Visitors rest on wooden platforms in the water.
“You can cool your feet in the water while eating,” facility operator Devran Armaz said.

Operator Furkan Akyüz, tourism agent Ali Taşpınar, tourist Hamdi Koç Yiğit and local Hasan Erten also praised the location.

Eastern and southeastern Türkiye experience severely dry summer seasons, driving municipalities and businesses to develop inland aquatic recreation areas to capture domestic tourism revenue.

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