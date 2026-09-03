Syria begins SDF heavy weapons handover

DAMASCUS

Syrian security forces enter the city of Qamishli under the implementation of an agreement concluded with the SDF in the Hasakah province. (AA Photo)

The Syrian army has begun taking possession of heavy weapons belonging to the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) under an agreement to integrate the group’s forces into the Syrian military, after the SDF announced that it would cease to exist as an independent force, the Turkish state-run Anadolu Agency reported on Sept. 3.

According to information obtained by the agency from local sources in Hasakah, the heavy weaponry being handed over to the Syrian army includes various armored vehicles, tanks, mortars, heavy machine guns and anti-aircraft guns.

The Syrian army has also seized air defense systems that the SDF had looted from several military air bases following the ouster of Bashar al-Assad’s regime at the end of 2024.

The Syrian government and the SDF reached an understanding on Jan. 29 that provided for a ceasefire and the gradual integration of SDF forces into the Syrian army.

In recent months, the Syrian government has entered Hasakah province, which had been under SDF control, and taken over state institutions, including the governor’s office, courthouse and security headquarters.

Security forces affiliated with Syria’s Interior Ministry also deployed reinforcements comprising dozens of vehicles to Hasakah city on Sept. 1.

The latest development follows an Aug. 25 announcement by SDF leader Mazloum Abdi that the group would cease to exist as an independent force once the process of integrating its forces into the Syrian army is completed.

Under the January agreement, the latter is to be incorporated into Syria’s state defense institutions. The deal also calls for the transfer of oil and gas fields, border crossings and airports to the Syrian government, while civilian and military institutions in northeastern Syria are to be integrated into the state.