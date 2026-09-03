US urges partners to ‘stop business as usual’ with Nicaragua

US urges partners to ‘stop business as usual’ with Nicaragua

WASHINGTON
US urges partners to ‘stop business as usual’ with Nicaragua

This handout picture released by the official El 19 Digital news outlet shows Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega adjusting a soldier's cap during the celebration of the 47th anniversary of the Nicaraguan Army in Managua on September 2, 2026. (El 19 DIGITAL / AFP Photo)

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio urged international partners on Sept. 2 to “stop business as usual” with Nicaragua after its legislature voted to ban opposition parties from elections, further cementing the autocratic rule of Daniel Ortega and his wife, co-president Rosario Murillo.


“Yesterday, Rosario Murillo and Daniel Ortega’s captive National Assembly eroded the fiction of Nicaragua’s democracy, again rewriting the nation’s constitution to entrench their illegitimate dynasty and indefinitely deprive Nicaraguans of free and fair elections,” Rubio said in a statement.


The reforms were given unanimous approval on Sept. 1 during a special outdoor session of the Central American nation’s legislature and are set to be formally ratified next year.


Without referring to Rubio directly, Ortega said Sept. 2 night that the United States is the “enemy” of countries like Nicaragua.


“Simply because it is a global military power, it feels entitled to attack,” Ortega said during a gathering for the anniversary of the Nicaraguan army.


“To those who constantly threaten us, here you have a people and an army that will never be bought and never surrender,” he added.


Under the measures, any member of the opposition involved in planning or carrying out a coup d’etat would be banned from running for office.


The government describes mass 2018 protests, which were violently quelled, as attempts to overthrow Ortega.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Israel ready to remove Gaza population if US gives approval: Minister

Israel ready to remove Gaza population if US gives approval: Minister
LATEST NEWS

  1. Israel ready to remove Gaza population if US gives approval: Minister

    Israel ready to remove Gaza population if US gives approval: Minister

  2. Syria begins SDF heavy weapons handover

    Syria begins SDF heavy weapons handover

  3. Trump weighs ending Iran war as Pentagon seeks 2027 deployments: Report

    Trump weighs ending Iran war as Pentagon seeks 2027 deployments: Report

  4. Turkish Cyprus ferry probe deepens as questions mount over captain

    Turkish Cyprus ferry probe deepens as questions mount over captain

  5. Probe launched into ex-prime minister over remarks

    Probe launched into ex-prime minister over remarks
Recommended
Israel ready to remove Gaza population if US gives approval: Minister

Israel ready to remove Gaza population if US gives approval: Minister
Syria begins SDF heavy weapons handover

Syria begins SDF heavy weapons handover
Trump weighs ending Iran war as Pentagon seeks 2027 deployments: Report

Trump weighs ending Iran war as Pentagon seeks 2027 deployments: Report
Russia to close German cultural centers

Russia to close German cultural centers
Families descend on Nepal in search of missing tourists

Families descend on Nepal in search of missing tourists
No ‘solid proof’ Morocco planned Ceuta migrant rush

No ‘solid proof’ Morocco planned Ceuta migrant rush
WORLD Israel ready to remove Gaza population if US gives approval: Minister

Israel ready to remove Gaza population if US gives approval: Minister

Israel has plans ready to remove Palestinians from the Gaza Strip but is waiting for the United States to figure out where to take them, the defense minister has said.
ECONOMY Türkiye sets out $10 billion AI investment goal at G20

Türkiye sets out $10 billion AI investment goal at G20

Industry and Technology Minister Mehmet Fatih Kacır has presented Türkiye’s artificial intelligence roadmap at the G20 Innovation Ministerial in the United States, reiterating plans to train 5 million people and mobilize $10 billion in private-sector investment.
SPORTS Galatasaray makes late additions to squad

Galatasaray makes late additions to squad

Turkish Süper Lig champion Galatasaray has capped off the transfer window by signing Turkish international forward Deniz Gül and bringing in French defender El Chadaille Bitshiabu on loan from Leipzig.
﻿