No ‘solid proof’ Morocco planned Ceuta migrant rush

MADRID

Protesters gather in support of Ceuta to mark the city’s anniversary in Madrid, Spain, Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2026. (AP Photo)

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez on Sept. 3 insisted there was no “solid proof” Morocco orchestrated July’s migrant rush into Ceuta, after a police report highlighted multiple failings by Moroccan security forces.



But the Socialist leader slammed “unacceptable” Moroccan government comments about Ceuta since the crisis began, in rare public criticism of neighboring Rabat which claims the north African enclave.



More than 70,000 migrants crossed into Ceuta from Morocco on July 30 and 31 in an unprecedented surge that left scores dead, most by drowning as they tried to swim around a breakwater.



The leftist government has consistently avoided blaming Morocco. But a Spanish police report seen by AFP on Sept. 2 flagged a Moroccan police response of “total permissiveness” that facilitated the rush, with some officers directing migrants towards the water.



Addressing parliament on Sept. 3 to offer explanations about the crisis, Sanchez said no police, legal or international institutions had submitted “solid proof to the government of Spain that Morocco planned or executed the incident.”



“If this solid proof existed, we would act accordingly,” said Sanchez, who added that “this government is not afraid of confronting other foreign powers.”



Sanchez also slammed “unacceptable” comments about Ceuta and Melilla by two Moroccan government ministers.