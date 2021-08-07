Locals thank firefighters after efforts extinguishing wildfires

MUĞLA

Villagers in the southwestern province of Muğla have thanked firefighters who extinguished the wildfires in the region by clapping at them and giving them sweets, while firetrucks were passing through the Turgutköy village.



“It is a tradition here in the village to throw candies at weddings to wish the best for the bride and the groom. Locals did the same to the firefighters,” Fatih Portakal, a journalist witnessing the incident, wrote on Twitter.



According to Portakal, the locals lined up on both sides of the road. When the firefighters entered the village centers, locals started applauses and threw candies at them.



Portakal said it was a heartwarming incident.