Locals race downhill with handmade wooden cars

  • August 24 2021 07:00:00

Locals race downhill with handmade wooden cars

RİZE
Locals race downhill with handmade wooden cars

Formulaz, a traditional wooden car race co-organized by Red Bull and the Formulaz Association, has been held in the Black Sea province of Rize.

Wooden cars, which were first produced in the early 1900s and later increased in popularity, competed to be the fastest for the 12th time in the city’s Ardeşen district on Aug. 22

Competitors from all over Turkey have attempted to complete the 1.6-kilometer track with wooden cars of their own design as fast as possible, some reaching speeds of 60-70 kilometers per hour.

A total of 57 wooden cars built exclusively by the participants raced downhill in the course.

The racers whose wheels were broken were disqualified while some people were slightly injured when their cars overturned or hit the hay bales.

In the race, while the medical teams were waiting to intervene to those injured in possible accidents, the gendarmerie teams took safety precautions along the way.

Ayşe Begüm Subaşı, a Turkish gymnast who won gold in the individual women’s final at the Aerobic Gymnastics World Championships this year, was among the racers.

“We continue to do these races in order to carry the wooden car culture inherited from our grandfathers to the new generations and to teach it to everyone. Interest in our races continues to increase every year,” Formulaz Association Chairman Murat Gül said.

The cars participating in the race were completely wooden and handmade and the dimensions of the cars were limited to a maximum of 170x70 centimeters.

Another feature of race that perpetuates the Black Sea culture was the socks made from animal hair and black rubber shoes that all contestants are required to wear.

SPORTS Locals race downhill with handmade wooden cars

Locals race downhill with handmade wooden cars
MOST POPULAR

  1. Mandatory PCR tests to start on Sept 6

    Mandatory PCR tests to start on Sept 6

  2. Turkish soldiers set up 'Ankara headquarters' at Kabul airport to help in evacuations

    Turkish soldiers set up 'Ankara headquarters' at Kabul airport to help in evacuations

  3. Turkey won’t recognize Crimea’s annexation by Russia: FM

    Turkey won’t recognize Crimea’s annexation by Russia: FM

  4. Expected decline in virus cases not happening, warns minister

    Expected decline in virus cases not happening, warns minister

  5. Turkey taking all necessary measures against migrant pressure: Erdoğan

    Turkey taking all necessary measures against migrant pressure: Erdoğan
Recommended
Beşiktaş defender NSakala collapses during Süper Lig match

Beşiktaş defender N'Sakala collapses during Süper Lig match
Çalhanoğlu stars as Inter beats Genoa 4-0 in Serie A opener

Çalhanoğlu stars as Inter beats Genoa 4-0 in Serie A opener
Sexagenarian marathon runner prepares for 300-kilometer race

Sexagenarian marathon runner prepares for 300-kilometer race
Turkish swimmers clinch top spots in Bosphorus cross-continent race

Turkish swimmers clinch top spots in Bosphorus cross-continent race
Turkey beat Sweden to maintain flawless run in EuroVolley

Turkey beat Sweden to maintain flawless run in EuroVolley
Turkey beat Ukraine 3-0 in 2nd group match of EuroVolley 2021

Turkey beat Ukraine 3-0 in 2nd group match of EuroVolley 2021
WORLD Hurricane Henri bears down on US east coast

Hurricane Henri bears down on US east coast

A swath of the U.S. East Coast, including New York City, was under alert on Aug. 21, as storm Henri was upgraded to what could be the first hurricane in 30 years to hit New England.
ECONOMY Turkey expects improvement in current deficit, inflation in H2

Turkey expects improvement in current deficit, inflation in H2

Officials in Turkey forecast improvements in the country's current deficit and inflation rate thanks to measures that have been taken, the Turkish vice president said on Aug. 23. 
SPORTS Locals race downhill with handmade wooden cars

Locals race downhill with handmade wooden cars

Formulaz, a traditional wooden car race co-organized by Red Bull and the Formulaz Association, has been held in the Black Sea province of Rize.