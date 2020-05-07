Local man makes sculptures of Turkish soldiers in isolation

  May 07 2020

Local man makes sculptures of Turkish soldiers in isolation

A local man living in the Aegean province of İzmir’s Buca district is creating sculptures in isolation of soldiers who have put their lives on the line fighting against terrorism.

Remzi Doğan, who transformed his house into a sculpture workshop, started to design mini sculptures of Turkish soldiers, their weapons and planes used in combating terrorism, casting of polyester material into silicone molds.

Doğan also portrays the soldiers’ cross-border operations with images, sound effects and smoke in a miniature stage, which he created in a part of his house.

“I covered both internal security and cross-border commandos’ fight against terrorism. Music, smokes, aircraft, helicopters, dogs, commandos in operation clothes, there is everything in my miniature stage,” Doğan said.

Noting that he was interested in painting from primary school and later started to make sculpture, he stressed that he has made nearly 150 objects to date.

